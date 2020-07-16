The Wellington Phoenix resume the 2019/20 A-League season tonight and face a hectic seven weeks of football to complete what they hope will be their best campaign. Jason Pine looks at why Phoenix fans should feel optimistic ahead of the season reboot.

A full squad to choose from

Unlike other clubs who have been affected by overseas players electing not to return to complete the season, the Phoenix have their full complement available. Influential Mexican attacker Ulises Davila and experienced English striker Gary Hooper returned to their home countries during lockdown, but both have now rejoined the squad after two weeks quarantining alone in their hotel rooms. With fellow Englishmen Steven Taylor and David Ball and German midfielder Matti Steinmann remaining in New Zealand, Ufuk Talay has all five imports and a 24-man squad at his disposal.

Plenty of time together

Can Steven Taylor lead the Phoenix to glory? Photo / Photosport

Adversity can sometimes bring silver linings. In order to complete the season, the Phoenix were forced to assemble on June 20 for two weeks of quarantine and will ultimately spend over two months living in each other's pockets and away from their loved ones. But one result of that scenario has been some unexpected team bonding. From giving each other haircuts to regular poker nights, along with rigorous daily training and tactical sessions, the team and its coaches are now closer than ever and that should pay dividends when they cross the white lines.

Belief in abundance

When the A-League season was brought to a Covid-enforced halt, the Phoenix were flying. They were on a record-equalling four-game winning run, had conceded just one goal in those four outings while scoring nine, and had just dispatched the Melbourne Victory 3-0. While any momentum gained in the month before lockdown may have been lost, the belief in the playing group is as strong as ever. The Phoenix now enter games with expectation rather than hope and the results have been plain for all to see.

The Mex-factor

Ulises Davila has been a star for the Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

When Roy Krishna left the club last season, fans wondered who might fill his inspirational void. It turns out the answer was Ulises Davila. The A-League's first Mexican player has been a revelation in Wellington, scoring 11 goals and catching the eye with a series of glittering performances. If Davila doesn't emulate Krishna in winning the Johnny Warren Medal for the competition's best player, he'll go mighty close. Either way, his influence in high-stakes games will be key in how deep Wellington can go into the final series.

They match up with the best in the comp

Sydney FC are the A-League's runaway leaders and will claim the regular season silverware with games to spare. But when it comes to a one-off finals meeting, Wellington will feel they are at least the equal of the defending champions. The two previous clashes this season have been tight affairs with the Sky Blues victorious in round two thanks to a speculative Rhyan Grant winner, and only a Steven Taylor own goal and an inexplicable miss from Davila earned them a 2-2 draw just before Christmas. Nix mentor Ufuk Talay was Sydney's assistant coach last season and won't fear his former employers in a must-win situation.

And one reason they might not...

Liberato Cacace could soon be on a plane to Europe. Photo / Photosport

At just 19, Libby Cacace has been by far the A-League's best fullback this season. Inevitably, his performances have caught the eye of overseas suitors with one club reportedly keen to secure his services immediately. While the Phoenix will do all they can to delay Cacace's departure, he may go before the end of the season, leaving a sizeable hole at left back. While there is the squad depth to cover his absence, no replacement will have the impact of Cacace, a player many are picking to go to the very top in the global game.



Remaining Phoenix games (all kick-offs NZT)

Tonight v Sydney FC, 9.30pm

Wednesday July 22 v Perth Glory, 9.30pm

Saturday July 25 v Adelaide United, 7pm

Friday July 31 v Western Sydney Wanderers, 9.30pm

Wednesday August 5 v Brisbane Roar, 8pm

Thursday August 13 v Newcastle Jets, 9.30pm

Finals series: August 22-30