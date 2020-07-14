The reputation of one of English football's cult heroes has soared to new heights after an incredible post-match speech celebrating his club's promotion to a level it has never before achieved.

Adebayo Akinfenwa, 38, was interviewed by Sky Sports following a victory by Wycombe Wanderers in the League One playoff final on Monday and blew viewers away with his enthusiasm.

"I'll say it for the people in the back: Wycombe is in the Championship. Wait, wait, I'll say it one more time. Wycombe's in the Championsh- WAIT! The people in the back didn't hear me: Wycombe is in the Championship," he said in the post-match interview.

Adebayo Akinfenwa (R) during his post-match press interview. Photo / Sky Sports

Akinfenwa last found fame after using Wimbledon's promotion from League Two to League One in 2016 to broadcast that managers should "hit him up on WhatsApp" because he was technically unemployed but wasn't done playing the game.

The striker once again brought WhatsApp into his post-match speech, saying: "The only person who can WhatsApp me tonight is Klopp so we can celebrate together."

Remarkably, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp then obliged, calling Akinfenwa with a congratulatory video message.

🤙 @DaRealAkinfenwa told Jurgen Klopp to hit him up on WhatsApp…



👏 …and that’s what the @LFC manager did! pic.twitter.com/4NAcbh7LHU — SPORF (@Sporf) July 13, 2020

Akinfewa played the last 28 minutes of Wycombe's victory and his next league appearance will be the first above League One in a long career that started in Watford's academy in 2000.

He scored 10 goals and added six assists in the 2019/20 season, giving him 200 professional goals in more than 650 appearances.