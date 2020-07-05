American competitive eater Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut has set a new world record, downing 75 hot dogs in ten minutes at the famous 4th of July contest.

The 36-year-old was described as turning "candy apple red" as he shoved one hot dog after the other in his mouth at a blistering pace.

Smashing his 2018 record, Chestnut was clearing up to 10 meat sticks and buns a minute.

As time was called, Chestnut even declared "there is still room," as he patted his gut.

"I'm bloated, but I still feel very comfortable. Tired," added Chestnut.

"Ready to take a cold shower and go to sleep."

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut sets a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men's division of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest. Photo / AP

Chestnut consumed around 21,750 calories in the 10 minutes.

Darron Breeden finished a distant second with 42 hot dogs, making Chestnut's 33-dog margin of victory is the biggest since 2011.

The contest was staged without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures were in place.

Chestnut admitted it was hard not having an audience and by minute six he "really missed the crowd".

"They're there pumped up, and I hit a wall and it took a little bit more work to get through it," he said.

Miki Sudo repeated as women's champ, eating 48 1/2 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, breaking her previous record of 41, which was set in 2017.

It was her seventh title, and set a women's world record.