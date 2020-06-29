English golfer Ian Poulter was left red-faced after cameras appeared to capture him farting during the final round of the Travelers Championship PGA Tour event yesterday.

Poulter appeared to let one rip after playing partner Greg Chalmers teed off to start the round.

"Did you get that?" Poulter asked the cameraman on the course.

"Stay over there. Is that supposed to be more silent than that?" Chalmers asked the Brit.

Poulter responded to the accusations on Twitter.

"When you let one rip on the tee, ALWAYS blame someone else in the four ball..," admitting to the transgression.

Poulter finished 64th in the tournament after shooting a final round 69.