A Mt Eden resident has caught a group of men on CCTV using his front garden as a toilet before the kick-off to last night's Super Rugby game at Eden Park.

"It was just like a herd of people came in and just started [urinating] over everything," the resident, who did not wish to be named, said.

"It is the worst I have ever seen it and I have had video cameras for years."

The resident said buses were dropping people off for the Blues v Highlanders game outside his property on Sandringham Rd last night.

He believed those on board would have headed for the first place they could see to relieve themselves.

He claimed there were inadequate portaloo facilities or security personnel on hand to oversee the arriving fans.

"I'd like the people who are putting on the event to take responsibility for it. These are their patrons."

The man said he had complained to both Eden Park and Auckland Transport about his unwanted guests.

An Eden Park spokesman said the stadium made every effort to prevent any anti-social or irresponsible behaviour from patrons.

"We are disappointed by the minority, of an almost 30,000 strong crowd, influencing another memorable event at New Zealand's national stadium.

"Eden Park provides temporary toilets around the surrounding streets for all events which included last night's Super Rugby Aotearoa match. A dozen temporary toilets were installed around the stadium precinct which is in addition to the more than 2000 toilets available inside the venue."

During matches Eden Park employed ambassadors around the community to assist both patrons and residents as needed.

There was also a hotline available for residents during events which connected directly with the event management team where response teams could be deployed if necessary.

"The correspondence from the property in question was received this morning via email, following the event. On both match days and non-match days Eden Park makes its 24-hour security resources, including CCTV, available to residents and Police to make our community safer.

"Kingsland Station was non-operational last night due to Auckland Transport works on the line for the City Rail Link and the New Lynn to Avondale cycleway projects. Special event buses were available for patrons free with their match day ticket where they could travel to and from the venue safely and conveniently."

An Auckland Transport spokesman told the Herald about 54 buses transported about 5000 people to the match last night.

"Normally they would be transported by train but the trains weren't running because of work that was prebooked in November."

AT had not received any reports of issues, the spokesman said.