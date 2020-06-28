A match-up between lightweight contenders Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier promised the perfect mix of strategy execution and violence. But what the two delivered was beyond expectations.

In a five-round fight where both fighters landed heavy strikes and had moments in the grappling exchanges, Poirier earned a unanimous decision win with a strong final round.

Both fighters took plenty of punishment throughout the fight, but Hooker noticeably slowed down in the final two rounds. Speaking to the Herald, City Kickboxing striking coach and one of Hooker's cornermen Mike Angove said coming out of lockdown and not having a full camp was ultimately a factor in the loss.

"I think, if anything, Dan was a little light on conditioning just in terms of the intensity required coming out of lockdown. He expended a lot of energy trying to finish (Poirier) in round two and just lost range a little bit as the fight went on.

"You can't take anything away from Dustin Poirier. He adapted, he fought a good game plan, he was good in the clinch against the fence which was an area we thought we'd have some domination. But it remains a very winnable fight; with a couple of minor adjustments and more gas in the tank."

Hooker and Poirier each pocketed an additional US$50,000 for their efforts, with the bout awarded Fight of the Night honours. Hooker was transported to hospital immediately after the bout for checks, needing at least stitches over his right eye to close two nasty cuts.

Dan Hooker was cut above his right eye during his fight with Dustin Poirier. Photo / Getty Images

"There were a lot of heated punching exchanges there from two heavy hitters, so that's a pretty normal process," Angove explained.

One of the most anticipated UFC bouts of the year, things started as advertised between Hooker and Poirier. Trading strikes through the opening five minutes, Hooker got the better of the exchanges, impressing with work to all areas of Poirier's body.

The former interim lightweight champion didn't hold back though, clipping Hooker with his fast hands and trying to mix in some grappling.

The second round followed suit, with both fighters landing punches that might put out an inferior opponent. However, two of the best in the world, it was going to take more than a few power shots to end it.

Both fighters donned the proverbial crimson mask by the midway point of the second round, showing the intent and execution both athletes were approaching the fight with.

Just as one looked to take over, the other would land heavy and stunt all momentum the other had built.

Working Poirier's body early began to pay dividends for Hooker toward the end of the second round as the damage began to pile up. Poirier looked to be in real trouble late in the round but was able to see it out.

Losing the exchanges on the feet, Poirier took advantage of a Hooker takedown midway through the third round, locking Hooker's head up in a guillotine choke. The Kiwi was able to slither free - his sweat likely helping things - and worked top position.

Dan Hooker takes Dustin Poirier down. Photo / Getty Images

Poirier was able to work to his feet, landing some heavy punches on the durable Hooker before the round was out.

As he did in his main event against Paul Felder in Auckland in February, Hooker slowed down in the fourth round. However, seemingly learning from that experience, he worked more takedowns - a risky move against a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt like Poirier.

Poirier looked to have the fight sewn up late in the fourth round when he locked a deep armbar in, but Hooker managed to roll out of it and get back to his feet.

Poirier he had more gas in the tank down the stretch, and it proved the difference-maker in the fifth round. While Hooker shot for tired takedowns, Poirier continued to throw strikes at a high volume, doing enough to sway the judges.

"He was very, very tired," Angove said of Hooker's demeanour after the fight.

"Right now, as with any fighter, he'll be unhappy with how things have gone but he's got an indomitable spirit. He'll pick himself up, recover, spend some time with his family and we'll work out the next steps from there."