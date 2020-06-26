COMMENT:

Somehow there came to be general acceptance that no idea is a bad idea. We live in free-thinking times, where no one wants to become the person famous for initially rubbishing what turned out to be a brilliant, unorthodox concept.

But there are in fact such things as bad ideas. The world is full of them, and following revelations that discussions have been reignited about the All Blacks potentially playing the Kangaroos in some hybrid version of rugby/rugby league later this year, there is now one more bad idea among us.

This was a bad idea when it was first mooted in 2017 and just as bad now, even if the Twittersphere is getting its rocks off about it, loving the inane pursuit of imagining the rules and line-ups.

But social media is a safe haven for bad ideas. It's an incubator for stupidity – a place for idiocy to run free without repercussion.

Thankfully, while New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has confirmed that talks about this game have been held, it would appear he has not granted the concept immunity from proper, sensible deliberation purely on the basis it will make money.

NZR has entertained the pitch, heard it through and already worked out that it's a catastrophically bad idea without feeling the need to publicly state that it's a catastrophically bad idea.

There are, however, reports in Australia that the concept is dead and this should bring significant relief to those who feared that bad ideas could gain traction in the post-Covid financial carnage.

Now that professional rugby is in such dire financial straits NZR could feasibly rationalise that any idea which generates significant revenue has to be considered a good idea.

Balance sheet pain needs to be alleviated and so, how could anything that sticks a few million dollars on the bottom line possibly be considered a bad idea?

For the avoidance of doubt and to help NZR firm in their belief that they should absolutely reject the offer of a hybrid game, there are multiple reasons why this concept is a terrible idea.

Sport needs context and meaning and particularly so when it is played at international level.

The emotional investment that players make in each test they play is huge and they do it because there is 100-plus years of history tied up in the jerseys they wear.

There are hundreds who have gone before them, literally bleeding for the cause.

Fans need that same context to buy in. There has to be a reason why they should care about the outcome and it comes from that same depth of history and understanding of what defeat or victory will mean to them.

Test football comes with an emotional authenticity that makes it all work and the All Blacks have built a special and treasured legacy playing rugby that matters while the Kangaroos have done the same in their world.

Bringing them together is a gimmick. There is no recognised platform on which to sell the integrity of the contest and on that basis, these two worlds should never collide.

If they ever did, it would be tacky, contrived and ultimately disrespectful to the proud heritage of both teams.

Reputation and legacy matter and both would be compromised by playing a made-up version of rugby/rugby league. No one would care who won or at least they shouldn't as why would it matter?

What could be gained from playing a non-recognised sport in a one-off contest? Nothing good certainly and that's why if this game ever goes ahead, it would be nothing more than a crass fleecing of fair dinkum league fans who will be told they need a bit of variation in their NRL diet.

Exhibition sport does nothing for anyone, except maybe humiliate those who take part.

Disgraced sprinter Ben Johnson once agreed to run against a horse and the fact he did, made him a loser long before he finished behind his four-legged foe.

It would be the same for the All Blacks. Their credibility would be damaged by taking part because we would all inevitably be forced to ask what else are they willing to do purely to generate cash?

Playing the Kangaroos would signal that they are open to anything and everything if it makes them money and so why not produce licensed All Blacks vaping kits?

If cannabis is legalised in the upcoming referendum, why not get into that? Legalised cannabis will be big business and if ethics, morality and brand reputation are no longer a concern, then why not slap the All Blacks name on a bag of dope and clip the ticket?

Agreeing to a hybrid game would remove the need to uphold integrity in all future decisions and hence it would be a logical progression to seeing licensed All Blacks marijuana.

There needs to be a major rethink about no idea being a bad idea.