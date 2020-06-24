Kiwi golfer Tim Wilkinson has called out fellow competitors for breaking social distancing rules ahead of the PGA Tour's resumption.

The Florida based left-hander has played the last two weeks on the second tier Korn Ferry Tour and is hopeful of playing the next three tournaments in a row on the Tour.

Whether it will go ahead, however, remains in doubt with two PGA golfers returning positive Covid-19 tests this week.

Wilkinson said rules on the course had been good but decisions made by players post-round were heightening the risk.

"The social distancing part is extremely difficult once we leave the course," Wilkinson told Newstalk ZB. "Last week, there wasn't much social distancing going on at restaurants and things like that.

"We're inside our bubble but once you leave the golf course, you have to show some restraint and control in what you're doing and be aware that if you are a bit silly and go out and potentially do eat in a restaurant where there are a lot of people and you do contract the virus, that could lock the Tour down again.

Tim Wilkinson is having to be extra cautious. Photo / Photosport

"You've got to look after other people's interests, not just yours."

Wilkinson has decided to fly from his home in Florida to Connecticut, with the withdrawal of Cameron Champ due to a positive Covid-19 test meaning he's only two places outside the field.

With Florida one of the USA's worst-hit spots for the virus with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, Wilkinson said he was having to be extra cautious.

Although should he get into the field, Wilkinson will be able to tee off even if he doesn't have the result from his coronavirus test.

"I'll be able to play but I won't be able to able to go inside any building until I have a negative test, which is fine because I've been doing that for the last two weeks anyway," he said.

"It's just about being cautious I guess and using common sense."