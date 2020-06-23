American golfer Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the latest event on the PGA Tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The PGA Tour announced in a statement that Champ failed a test during a pre-tournament screening ahead of the Travelers Championship.

"I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," Champ said. "It's important now to take necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones," Champ said.

The world's 79th ranked player last competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago.

He is the second player of the PGA Tour to test positive. Last week at the RBC Heritage, Nick Watney pulled out of the tournament after he failed a test.