Super Rugby Aotearoa is only into its third week and already some performances have stood out from the pack. Last week the Highlanders' Aaron Smith led the charts but who has shone and who should the All Blacks selectors be keeping a close eye on? Christopher Reive takes a look at the power rankings after two weeks of the competition.

All Blacks power rankings

10. George Bridge (new addition)

9. Ofa Tuungafasi (down 4)

8. Brad Weber (up 1)

7. Sevu Reece (new addition)

6. Beauden Barrett (up 1)

5. TJ Perenara (up 1)

4. Rieko Ioane (down 1)

Advertisement

3. Damian McKenzie (up 1)

2. Aaron Smith (down 1)

1. Patrick Tuipulotu (up 1)

Patrick Tuipulotu was immense in the Blues' win over the Chiefs in Hamilton, backing up a strong start to the season to take over the top spot.

The Blues captain set the tone with his play across the park, but particularly in the collision areas and at set pieces in an impressive 80-minute shift.

In a similar vein, Rieko Ioane continued his impressive start to the season to move into second, while Smith's Highlanders had the bye.

Positional power rankings

Props

1. Ofa Tuungafasi

Just as strong as he was in the opening round, working hard on the defensive end and performing well at set pieces. He has started the campaign in impressive fashion.

Advertisement

2. Michael Alaalatoa

3. Siate Tokolahi

Hookers

1. Ash Dixon

Ash Dixon had the bye but remains the top pick of the hookers given the offerings through the opening two weeks. Dixon has been the only one to play significant minutes and not have immense difficulty at lineout time.

2. Codie Taylor

3. Dane Coles

Locks

Patrick Tuipulotu has been the player of the competition through the opening two rounds. Photo / Photosport

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

Again among the best players of the round, Tuipulotu's work rate was massive in the win over the Chiefs across the park, and the fact he put in an 80-minute shift makes his overall offering that much more impressive.

2. Sam Whitelock

3. Josh Dickson

Loose forwards

Hoskins Sotutu bagged himself a try against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

1. Hoskins Sotutu

Sotutu has made a habit of impressing on the paddock and this week was no different, with an impressive defensive work rate and some strong work with ball in hand.

2. Lachlan Boshier

3. Akira Ioane

Halfbacks

1. Aaron Smith

It would be hard to displace Smith given he had the bye this week and put on such an impressive display in week one. That said, Both TJ Perenara and Brad Weber are nipping at his heels.

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Otere Black

Black received praise from Dan Carter prior to the second round getting under way for his ability, and it again showed on the pitch. His game management and kicking game was on point and were again assets in an impressive win.

2. Jackson Garden-Bachop

3 . Richie Mo'unga

Midfielders

1. Quinn Tupaea

Tupaea continues to prove he belongs as a Super Rugby starter. He has no fear when taking the ball to the line and constantly threatens when he gets room to move. Defensively, he's sound and is a willing tackler.

2. Rieko Ioane

3. Ngani Laumape

Wings

Sevu Reece impressed in his opening appearance of Super Rugby Aotearoa. Photo / Photosport

1. Sevu Reece

Reece made a flying start to the competition, scoring a try inside the opening minute. He was constantly involved in the Crusaders' attack and caused plenty of issues for the defence.

2. George Bridge

3. Caleb Clarke

Fullbacks

Damian McKenzie continues to thrive back in the No15 jersey. Photo / Photosport

1. Damian McKenzie

McKenzie continues to thrive with the No 15 on his back. He chalked up more than 110m this week, trying to do what he could to ignite a rather stagnant Chiefs attack.

2. Will Jordan

3. Beauden Barrett