Five months after his tragic death, Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa has posted a heartwarming throwback photo of the basketball legend with his four daughters, writing: "We miss you so much".

The post on Instagram, later made private, read: 'Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world.

"We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB".

The photo showed Kobe with his daughter Gianna, who died alongside him in the January helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven others, and his other daughters Natalia, Bianka and newborn Capri.

Vanessa posted the photo to mark Father's Day. Photo / Supplied

The post comes just after another from Vanessa Bryant marking Capri's first birthday.

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess," Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

"Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."

Kobe Bryant's widow has been keeping his memory alive with regular posts to social media, revealing in May the heartbreaking letter from her late husband that she left unopened.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram, writing: "Yesterday I found an envelope labelled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.

"The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an angel holding me up by an artist on the cover."

She continued:" Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita—my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish."

Vanessa Bryant has previously shared that the memory of the pair continues to guide the path of her family.

"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," she wrote.

"We wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that's to say, immeasurable."