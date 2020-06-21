Former Manly Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey is the first high profile candidate to put their hand up to replace Stephen Kearney as head coach of the Warriors.

Kearney was sensationally axed by the club on Saturday night with two years left on his contract. The Warriors sit 13th on the table with a 2-4 record following a poor performance against the Rabbitohs the previous night.

Assistant coach Todd Payten has been named interim coach.

Toovey told TVNZ that he was keen on the Warriors head coaching role.

Advertisement

"I think any coach worth his salt would love the job. Such a plethora of athletes over in New Zealand and the South Pacific. I'd love to get my hands on a couple of them and get the best out of them," Toovey told TVNZ.

Toovey coached Manly from 2012-15 where they reached the NRL grand final in 2013. The former Sea Eagles halfback played 286 games in the NRL and 13 tests for Australia.

His most recent coaching stint was with the Bradford Bulls in the Super League.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said yesterday he didn't sound out other coaches before sacking Kearney.

A subdued sounding George told Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin he had already received about a dozen approaches since it was announced on Saturday evening that Kearney had been fired.

"There's no way in this world I would have gone and spoken to another coach behind Stephen's back," he said.

"We have a very capable person in Todd Payten to step in as an interim until such time we undergo a process to see who is out there.

"Overnight I would have had a dozen people contact me around the role already.

Advertisement

"People wanting to put their hand up for the job isn't a problem. We just have to make sure we follow due process and take our time to find the best possible person for the role."