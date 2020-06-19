Sports fans are eager to have their favourite sports back. But three months after most leagues shut down, there are only loose plans, good intentions and a nervous hope that it doesn't go wrong.

As much of the nation emerges from the cultural hibernation caused by the coronavirus, with varying degrees of concern and glee, American sports are now thrusting themselves headlong into the recovery effort.

It is not going particularly well.

Despite the announced comeback plans of several major American sports leagues in the past days and weeks, there are no regular-season games on any public, revised schedules. There may be a lot of quarantining at single sites but no clue as to when teams might play again in home arenas and stadiums. There are no sturdy plans for having fans.

Even in a best-case scenario — and 2020 is where best-case scenarios go to die — there will be nothing that resembles a normal game between now and September.

"We have to get our sports back," President Donald Trump said — in mid-April.

Two months later, all American sports have are loose plans and good intentions.

For weeks, Major League Baseball could not figure out how to play even a part of a season, creating the possibility that 2020 would be the first year without baseball in 150 years.

The NBA wants to quarantine teams in Florida to finish a season in August and perform a two-month postseason beyond that, though some players are balking at such confinement, partly over racial unrest. The NHL has similar ideas for finishing a season that would have ended by now, in a normal year, but nothing is truly scheduled.

In tennis, Wimbledon in late June and early July was wiped out. The U.S. Open in New York has vowed to start on time in late August, but some players do not want to go, raising questions about whether a fanless, star-depleted event is worth the effort.

At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the lockdown offered a long window to swap out the playing surface. Photo / AP

NFL teams are not sure about the start of training camps in July, and the NCAA has no cohesive plan and no real idea for what the seasons in college football or other sports might look like. The collective strategy is largely to cross fingers.

"One of my takeaways from all this is that we don't have uniform risk tolerance in this country," University of Washington epidemiologist Steve Mooney said. "I have some fear that people who have a higher tolerance of risk than I do are making these decisions."

There are glints of optimism. Professional golf and NASCAR have returned, though more as made-for-TV events than as anything resembling a collective experience. Fans, desperate to be entertained and discombobulated by the loss of traditional sports cycles, still do not know if there will be games or if they will be invited to attend them.

Crowds have returned to watch rugby in New Zealand. Photo / Alex Robertson

And as they see clips of normal-seeming games from around the world — soccer in Europe, baseball in Asia, rugby in New Zealand — nothing feels normal at home. When England's Premier League became the latest to return to the field Wednesday, with matches at home stadiums but without fans, even that modest reboot looked like a mirage from the American viewpoint.

Messages are mixed. Commissioners unveil plans. Scientists inject reality.

"The virus doesn't watch football games," said George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

The risk-versus-reward equation has never been more fraught. More than 116,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, and 2 million have tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States. The country's daily death toll was 800, on average, in the first half of June. Hopes that the virus would recede in the summer have been punctured by spikes in some parts of the country.

A virus testing site in Brooklyn. Epidemiologists said reserving tests for athletes raised ethics concerns. Photo / James Estrin, The New York Times

The risk remains of exacerbating the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus.

The reward is entertainment, first on television, someday again in the bleachers and luxury boxes and sports bars. It is also economic. There are billions of dollars to be made and spent.

"People who are not sports fans, I could see how they might question if it's responsible to restart sports, especially when somebody isn't allowed to restart their job," said Dawn Comstock, a sports epidemiologist at the Colorado School of Public Health.

She and others also wonder about the ethics of spending finite resources on sports — testing, especially — that might be used elsewhere.

For now, it is mostly the professional leagues desperately trying to reboot, perhaps setting an example that will flow through colleges, high schools and youth sports.

They are navigating those epic concerns while trying to appease their fans and finances, getting mired in politics, logistics and geography. Comstock said she believed rules could be put in place to make most sports safe. Few are asking if those rules can be followed.

She noted a high school baseball team in Iowa, kneeling shoulder to shoulder, without masks, during the national anthem Monday. She saw a girls' soccer scrimmage at a park in Denver on Tuesday, the parents spread out but the substitutes on the sideline gathered close to the coach.

Germany's Bundesliga warned celebrating teammates to keep their distance. But old habits die hard. Photo / AP

And what of the high-five, the huddle, the mob after a goal or a game-winning home run?

"It's such a challenge, not just because of the virus, but how we play sports," Comstock said. "The activities are so ingrained and part of the culture that even when the sport can be played safely, it's not likely that the participant will be willing to adopt the guidelines needed to do that."

She laughed.

"And that's just the players," she said.

Putting people in the stands is riskier and more complicated. In a recent New York Times survey of more than 500 epidemiologists, 64 per cent said they would wait a year or more before attending a sporting event, concert or play. It was a higher percentage than any other activity.

"Not that I don't love sporting events, but for me, the risk-reward ratio is wrong," Mooney said.

Rutherford, at UC-San Francisco, expects there will be major college football in the fall, partly because there is so much money at stake, and also some fans — spread out, masked, maybe even tested.

"Ten, 12, 15,000 fans, mostly season-ticket holders? Yeah, that strikes me as doable," he said. "Trying to fill up the Rose Bowl? That's another issue."

Mooney is more pessimistic. Even classes on most campuses are not certain.

"I think it's unlikely that there will be football games at UW in the fall," he said of Washington, a member of the Pac-12 Conference. "I'd be pretty outraged if I need to teach my class remotely, but the football stadium is filled with people who intermingle."

Still, plans are emerging, clunkily. On Monday, the WNBA announced plans for shortened, single-site season, beginning in July, though no schedule was released.

The same day, MLB's commissioner, Rob Manfred, said he was "not confident" that there would be a 2020 season, a week after saying "unequivocally" that he was "100%" sure there would be.

The change was foreboding. If professional baseball could not figure out how to play games in the summer, which it has been doing since the 1870s, what hope is there for everyone else?

(By Wednesday, Manfred was claiming that he and the players' union head had reached an agreement, but it still needs the players to sign off.)

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers. If baseball doesn't hurry, it may not use it at all this year. Photo / AP

The NBA's plans to convene and quarantine at Disney World in July has met some resistance. Players worry about time secluded from family, and the racial turmoil and protests after the death of George Floyd have left some stars, including Dwight Howard and Kyrie Irving, questioning American priorities.

"Basketball, or entertainment period, isn't needed at this moment and will only be a distraction," said Howard, a veteran now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A distraction is precisely the point, at least to some. Sports occupy an elevated place in American culture, and part of the mythology is that they are not just wanted, but needed, especially in times of crisis.

That might be a reasonable argument after a terrorist attack or a natural disaster. But it is a thorny one during a pandemic.

"We have an obligation to try this," Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, told ESPN this week. "Because the alternative is to stay on the sideline. And the alternative is to, in essence, give in to this virus."

Despite all the cheery announcements and detailed plans, there remain more questions than answers. How to keep athletes, coaches and staff safely quarantined from the outside world and the outside world safe from them? What if someone declines to participate? What if someone tests positive? What if a dozen people do? What about the support staff?

Mainly, what is the proper ratio of risk to reward in the name of entertainment?

Already, football players from Alabama and Texas were among those to have tested positive as college teams gathered for workouts. NFL players tested positive for the virus, too, raising concern over what will happen when they convene for training camp.

That makes it hard to imagine stadiums filled with opposing teams — never mind thousands of fans — come late August, as scheduled.

Never have American sports fans been left without teams to cheer for so long. Back in March, it was the decisive shutdown of the NBA, the halt of baseball's spring training and the cancellation of the NCAA's basketball tournaments that signalled the seriousness of the pandemic to many Americans. The anticipation was a short recess, maybe 30 days.

Remember that?

Three months later, with Americans looking for plenty of distraction and signals that everything will be OK, the message from sports is that we have no real idea of what the coming months will bring — or which games will be a part of them.

The faded hopes of spring hopscotch into a summer of discontent, toward an ever-uncertain autumn.



Written by: John Branch

Photographs by: James Estrin

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

