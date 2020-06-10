Roger Federer is now reportedly the highest earning athlete in the world, taking the crown from football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 20-time grand slam champion earns $157.7 million per year, most of which comes from endorsements, Forbes reported last week.
And he hasn't been shy in spending those riches on property, including a $25 million Dubai apartment, according to The Sun.
Federer would spend most winters in the Middle East to escape the freezing weather in his native Switzerland, where he has two homes, and decided to buy a presidential penthouse in Le Reve ('The Dream' in French).
The 210m, 50-storey building, known as Dubai's most exclusive tower, overlooks the marina that's often filled with yachts worth millions.
"I remember it was brutally hot, I think like 39 Celsius every day. But I had a good time practising, it was peace and quiet and we kind of enjoyed it here," Federer said, according to The Sun.
"I was like, 'You know, I think this works well for practice and leisure'. The next thing I knew, I had an apartment."
Federer's $25m home is a presidential penthouse in the luxury tower, featuring five bedrooms each with an ensuite, an expansive foyer with a powder room, a rooftop pool and a fitness centre which Federer helped design himself.
The 567 sqm penthouse includes a smart home system and a huge private terrace offering views of the ocean.
The property also includes a 24-hour concierge offering services like personal butlers, a Ferrari, a helicopter, a private jet – which can all be done with a press of a button. It even offers a personalized security team for its VIP guests.