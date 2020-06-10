Roger Federer is now reportedly the highest earning athlete in the world, taking the crown from football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 20-time grand slam champion earns $157.7 million per year, most of which comes from endorsements, Forbes reported last week.

And he hasn't been shy in spending those riches on property, including a $25 million Dubai apartment, according to The Sun.

Photo / Alek Carrera Estates

Federer would spend most winters in the Middle East to escape the freezing weather in his native Switzerland, where he has two homes, and decided to buy a presidential penthouse in Le Reve ('The Dream' in French).

The 210m, 50-storey building, known as Dubai's most exclusive tower, overlooks the marina that's often filled with yachts worth millions.

The view. Photo / Alek Carrera Estates

"I remember it was brutally hot, I think like 39 Celsius every day. But I had a good time practising, it was peace and quiet and we kind of enjoyed it here," Federer said, according to The Sun.

"I was like, 'You know, I think this works well for practice and leisure'. The next thing I knew, I had an apartment."

Federer's $25m home is a presidential penthouse in the luxury tower, featuring five bedrooms each with an ensuite, an expansive foyer with a powder room, a rooftop pool and a fitness centre which Federer helped design himself.

The 567 sqm penthouse includes a smart home system and a huge private terrace offering views of the ocean.

The property also includes a 24-hour concierge offering services like personal butlers, a Ferrari, a helicopter, a private jet – which can all be done with a press of a button. It even offers a personalized security team for its VIP guests.

The presidential suite has five bedrooms. Photo / Alek Carrera Estates

Each bedroom has its own ensuite. Photo / Alek Carrera Estates

The additional powder room. Photo / Alek Carrera Estates

Dining room. Photo / Alek Carrera Estates