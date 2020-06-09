Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell will move from Northern Districts to Canterbury to play his cricket this domestic season.

The 29-year-old's wife comes from Christchurch, where they will base themselves to create a family support network for their toddler daughter.

"Obviously it was a pretty hard decision to make. I've been lucky to play for Northern Districts for a long period of time but with a young family now and my wife being from Christchurch, it's all fallen into place pretty perfectly to allow her to be home," he said.

"As an international and domestic cricketer we do spend a lot of time away from home so for her to have support from family and friends around her was massive. It obviously has some cricket positives for me personally and as a team as well."

Advertisement

Mitchell made his test debut last summer and has featured in 11 T20 internationals.

He has played 70 first-class, 81 List A and 94 domestic T20s.