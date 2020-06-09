He has emerged as one of the NRL's most exciting prospects this season, but just two years ago Eliesa Katoa had no idea how to play league.

Moving to New Zealand from Koulo, a small village on the Ha'apai Islands in Tonga, Katoa had his sights set on making a living as a rugby player.

"I'll be honest, I never imagined myself playing league," he admits. "I always thought I'd be playing for the All Blacks or the Wallabies, because I was a rugby boy."

Katoa grew up playing and watching rugby. There was limited access to broadcasts at home – Katoa says there was one television in his village – so he hadn't had any exposure to league before moving to New Zealand.

On weekends, Katoa would go to the place in the village with the TV and ask if he could spend the night to watch whatever rugby game might have been televised that night.

"It was hard back then with only one TV," he says.

Eliesa Katoa scored his first NRL try in the Warriors' win over the St George Illawarra Dragons. Photo / Photosport

Katoa had visited New Zealand with three Tonga national age group rugby teams before making the move permanently at 17, joining Tamaki College in Auckland on a scholarship in 2017. He made his presence felt for the school's first XV at blindside flanker and No8, and drew plenty of attention from scouts - including those of the Warriors.

The NRL club saw his potential and, despite the young Katoa having never played a game of league, brought him into the organisation on a development contract.

With family being the driving force behind his sporting career, above all the memory of his father who died when Katoa was only 12, the barnstorming young forward was more than happy to embrace the change in code.

"My goal was to help my family out," Katoa says, "so if I had to switch to league, it was like 'oh yeah, that's the next call for me. I need to play NRL.'

"After school, my mind was on providing for my family because I'm the only provider for my family still back in Tonga. Even though I didn't know how to play league back then, I was willing to learn to help out my family."

The past two years have been a rich learning experience for the now 20-year-old, who is quick to admit he is still learning the game on the fly. He was limited to just seven games with the Warriors' under-20's side last year due to a shoulder injury, but used that time to get a handle on the game and the differences between union and league.

"It's not much different. In union and league, all you need to do is do your job; run the ball and tackle hard. That's it. There are those little details that make it different…but outside of that I wouldn't say they're much different," Katoa says.

Eliesa Katoa takes a hit up against the Penrith Panthers. Photo / Photosport

"I love league now. I don't know if I'll go back to union, I'm enjoying playing league."

After making the most of his time with the under-20's side, Katoa made the coaching staff take note of him in the 2020 NRL preseason with his intent and presence on the training field.

In round one of the NRL season, back in March, Katoa earned his first-grade debut with 52 minutes off the bench against the Newcastle Knights.

"When I made my debut for the Warriors, I called my mum and told her. In Tonga, we didn't have a TV and they have no idea what the NRL is like, they don't know it's a big thing here for us.

"She was like 'oh cool, just look after yourself son and do your best.' But they're really happy for me."

He showed glimpses of his potential in that match, with more than 144 running metres and 19 tackles.

Katoa believes his family is yet to watch a full Warriors game, and only have access to highlights on Facebook.

"It would be the best day ever of my life if I run onto the field and see my mum in the grandstand watching me play. That's definitely one of my dreams; to one day get my mum to come to New Zealand to watch me play."

And while he's given Warriors fans plenty of reasons to be excited, Katoa knows he still has plenty to learn about the game and is happy to take each day as it comes.

"I only switched to league two years ago," Katoa says. "My mentality back then when I switch was just be willing to learn; even now, I'm still trying to learn the game.

"I didn't expect this to happen so soon, but I'm so grateful that I got the opportunity."