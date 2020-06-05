Amy Satterthwaite isn't usually recognised as one of New Zealand women's cricket's great trailblazers.

The Cantabrian isn't known for explosive big hitting such as Suzie Bates or Sophie Devine, nor has she been as outspoken as the pair when it comes to pay and contracts. But what she has achieved is just as significant.

Last August, it was announced New Zealand Cricket had a new collective agreement for female players. Although the increase in player payments garnered plenty of attention, it also included a crucial pregnancy provision. Essentially, Satterthwaite's been the first player to spend time away from the game to be a mum to now 4-month-old Grace, and get paid for it.

"It wasn't in place when I got pregnant so it wasn't something that had been discussed. So we knew the position we'd be in and planned for that. It's just like any family, you make it work with budgets and you just get through it," she said.

"In a way this is like a little bonus. It's knowing you've got that security to go away and start a family but to also know you can come back has been relaxing and taken the pressure off."

Satterthwaite is married to fellow White Fern Lea Tahuhu, and both were this week included in the White Ferns' contract list for the next 12 months.

Tahuhu took time off when Grace was first born, but the fast bowler then returned to the side in February for the Twenty20 home series against South Africa and subsequent T20 World Cup.

Covid-19 and the already established calendar means Satterthwaite won't be back in the pink and black until September at the earliest.

Advertisement

"I had my first net yesterday and I've already got a massive blister so that's a great start," she said with a laugh. "I picked up a bat once during lockdown to do one of those toilet paper challenges but that's been it. I literally had to dust cobwebs off my helmet this week."

Satterthwaite's return will add much-needed balance to the side, particularly in one day internationals. She'll slot back at No 3, allowing Bates, who batted there against South Africa over the home summer, to go back to the top of the order.

The New Zealand openers struggled in the three matches against the Proteas, with Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lauren Down and Maddy Green managing just 54 runs combined. Satterthwaite alone averages 39.

But her return will also result in a potentially awkward conversation. Satterthwaite had been skipper of the side for 18 months before going on leave, with Devine handed the captain's armband. But with Satterthwaite back, who will be in charge?

"I don't think it's up to me to answer, it's probably up to [coach] Bob [Carter] to work out what's best for the team," Satterthwaite said, but conceded she still wants the job.

"If you ask myself or Sophie, either of us would love to do it. For anyone who gets asked, it's a real honour to lead your country, so it's something I'd love to do."

The time away from the game may have also increased the 33-year-old's longevity.

"As long as my body is still going, I'm enjoying it, and we're able to balance it with Grace then I don't know if I can give you a definite answer how long I'll keep playing — there's plenty of exciting carrots dangling."

Advertisement

For now, Satterthwaite's trying to enjoy each second she can with her family.

"Grace is rolling back and forward and looking like she really wants to be on the move.

"She'll be quick between the wickets."