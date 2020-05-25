Kiwi golfer Tim Wilkinson believes he and his family may have been infected with Covid-19.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB on his upcoming return to action, the Florida-based golfer revealed that his parents, wife and daughter all fell ill with flu-like symptoms earlier this year.

He said he had done an antibody test in hopes of revealing whether it was in fact Covid-19.

Read more:

• Tom Brady holes out then rips pants in charity event

• Golf's new Happy Gilmore Matthew Wolff steals the show

Advertisement

"My parents were over earlier this year and they were both pretty sick when they were here and my daughter was really sick and [my wife] Maddie had flu-like symptoms," he said.

"She went to get tested and didn't have strep throat or the flu so we're just interested to see.

"I know [Antibody tests] are not super accurate but it will be interesting to see potentially if I've had the virus or not."

A positive test confirming Wilkinson has already contracted and recovered from the virus, could come as a relief when he returns to the course in the US next month.

Tim Wilkinson tees off again next month. Photo / Photosport

The Manawatu left-hander has all but written off getting a start in the opening three tournaments of the PGA Tour season. The Tour resumes in front of no fans early next month in Texas with the Colonial tournament followed by tournaments in South Carolina and Connecticut.

But Wilkinson will instead play two Korn Ferry Tour events near his base in Florida, before returning to the PGA Tour in early July.

Wife Maddie is set to join him as his caddie and it's not the first time she's been awarded the job.

"She's caddied for me in two of the three US Opens I've qualified for and then the year before when I qualified for the Sanderson Farms," Wilkinson said.

Advertisement

"It makes sense for both Maddie and I that she can caddie for me in the first couple of events. We're living together so if one of us has got [Covid-19], the other person has got it."

Despite having had to spend most of his time at home over the past two months, he said he's feeling confident.

"I haven't really been to a golf course until Monday this week, so getting back into it, but I've been practising at home a lot," he said.

"My game actually feels pretty good, I've been working on getting faster in my swing speed and picked up a little bit of speed in the last two and a half months and the few times I've played, I've played really well so hopefully I can maintain that form and get better."