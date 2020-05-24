NFL great Tom Brady is having some day in the made for TV charity golf event alongside fellow sporting legends Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning.

Brady is pairing up with Mickelson to face off against Woods and Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity event - a rare live sporting occasion in the times of Covid-19.

After previously struggling throughout his round, Brady stepped up to hole out on the seventh, only to reveal a hole in the seat of his pants.

The six-time Super Bowl champion managed to shut up a few critics with the impressive shot including PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka.

Koepka made a pledge on Twitter that he would donate $100,000 to charity if Brady could manage a par on the first nine holes.

I’ll donate 100k through the @bkcharityfund if @TomBrady makes a par on the front 9 #TheMatch #TNT — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2020

When Brady went to pick his ball up from the hole however, he revealed that he had a split in his pants.

wait did Tom Brady split his pants pic.twitter.com/eti68iLO9g — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady has -



- Lost several golf balls

- Had inexplicable hole-out from fairway

- Said on camera "take a suck on that, Chuck"

- Split his pants



We're still on the front nine — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 24, 2020

BREAKING: Tom Brady confirms he did, indeed, split his pants. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) May 24, 2020

The purpose of the event is to raise $10 million or more for Covid-19 relief efforts, and provide entertainment with four of the biggest stars from the PGA Tour and NFL.

Another appeal to the made-for-TV exhibition, "The Match: Champions for Charity," is a chance to see Woods swing a golf club for the first time in 98 days.

Live golf is on television for the second straight Sunday in the US, this one with the game's biggest headliner.

Woods was last seen on television Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational, where he moved cautiously in California's chilly late winter weather and posted weekend rounds of 76-77 to finish last among the 68 players who made the cut at Riviera.

He skipped a World Golf Championship in Mexico City, and said his surgically repaired back wasn't quite ready in sitting out the opening three weeks of the Florida swing. And then the pandemic took over, and there has been no place to play.

The match is taking place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. It is Woods' home course and about 20 minutes from Seminole, where last week Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff ushered golf's return to live television.

The event was delayed after heavy rain soaked the course.

It's the second edition of a match between Woods and Mickelson, the dominant players of their generation and rivals by name, but not necessarily by record. Woods has 82 career victories to 44 for Mickelson, leads 15-5 in major championships and 11-0 in winning PGA Tour player of the year.

Mickelson won their first made-for-TV match over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, a pay-per-view event that ran into technical problems and was free for all. Lefty won in a playoff under the lights for US$9 million in a winner-take-all match.