Famed NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman has called out his former Chicago Bulls team mates for complaining about their portrayals in Michael Jordan's docu-series The Last Dance.

NBA greats Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen have reacted to the series with indignation. Grant says Jordan was a "damn snitch" and Pippen was "so angry" and "beyond livid".

Pippen's unhappiness derives from Jordan calling him "selfish" and that he "didn't realise what he was getting himself into" during the series, Fox News reported.

ESPN this week also said Pippen was "wounded" and "disappointed", despite Jordan declaring Pippen was the greatest teammate he ever had.

Meanwhile Grant says Jordan flat out told lies, accusing his former teammate of being the source behind a revealing book on Chicago's first championship.

Now Rodman, a five-time NBA champion with the Bulls and Pistons, says both players brought the situation on themselves because they lack the mental strength to face criticism and implied they were threatened by Jordan's fame.

"The players were a little upset because they felt Michael was throwing them under the bus. 'You guys wasn't [sic] doing what I want you to do, I'm the greatest, I'm determined to win no matter what,'" Rodman said on the Good Morning Britain programme, according to the Mirror.

"The next thing you know, Michael starts to talking [sic] about the whole team... the teammates I played with.

"Mentally, I don't think they were strong enough to handle that, because Phil Jackson is a laidback coach. Michael is more like, 'I'm going to do it, watch me be famous'. I didn't care because I was already famous," Rodman added.

Pippen has gone dark on social media since the series aired last month, not posting or commenting on his official Twitter account since April 15. Grant says he hasn't spoken to Jordan for about three years.