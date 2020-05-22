Boxing legend Mike Tyson has shown off his incredible weight loss transformation in a boxing teaser video.

The 53-year-old heavyweight legend shared another workout session video on Chinese social media site Weibo.

In the video, Tyson is seen shirtless and showing off his trademark speed and power.

READ MORE:

• Mike Tyson Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship offer revealed

• Boxing: 'Totally false' - Mike Tyson speaks out about Sonny Bill Williams charity fight reports

• Boxing: Is the world ready for a Mike Tyson comeback?

• Boxing: Mike Tyson hints at boxing return

Advertisement

His lockdown training has paid off for the boxer, as he now weighs about 109kg.

He once reached 172kg after retiring but claims exercise and a change of diet have helped him with his weight loss.

Mike Tyson has dropped more than 60kg.

The boxer has been training hard with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, who has helped him lose a staggering 63kg.

Tyson has previously revealed he was motivated to get in shape because of his family's battle with obesity.

"My whole family is obese and stuff and that was my goal, not to die that way," Tyson told digital radio station SiriusXM.

"I didn't want to die that way. And I respect them and love them, don't judge them, I just didn't want to live my life like that. I didn't want to restrict my life.

"You are what you eat. I don't eat bread, I don't eat nothing like carbs, like potatoes. I don't eat nothing that puts on weight, nothing that has a calorie.

"I eat the things with the least calories possible. Blueberries, fish or something that's very rare.

Advertisement

"Lately it's a plant-based diet and I may eat some fish or chicken every month or two. But other than that just plant-based, fruit, and all that stuff. And hard cardio."

It comes after the American boxing legend hinted his return to the sport.

He first sparked chatter about a potential comeback after wowing fans in a ferocious sparring session in a video that went viral.

Tyson, who hasn't entered the ring as a professional in 15 years, has posted another impressive sparring video on social media before saying "I'm back".

The latest rumour is he could have a trilogy fight against fierce old rival Evander Holyfield.

"Listen I know don't if me and Evander are going to get in the ring but it would be awesome for charity," Tyson told TMZ.

"Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together as arch enemies, doing it for the humanity of people, for people less fortunate than ourselves. What would that be like?

"That's something that's never been done by any entertainer or any sports figure in the history of sports."

Tyson says his focus at this moment in time is to enjoy sparring again but he insists "anything's possible".

"Hey look I'm just having fun, looking good, showing off my new bod and stuff," he said.

"Anything's possible, My ego is starting to get elated and stuff that I'm capable of doing things but we'll see right. The future's got a lot of things on hold for us.

"There's a lot of people out there that need help and something like that [an exhibition fight] could help a lot of people that need help. That's basically what I've embarked on, a life of charity and gratitude."