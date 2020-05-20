Team New Zealand are back in their work and are flying as they prepare for the 2021 America's Cup.

"How good is it to be back out sailing. What a privilege to live and work on the stunning Hauraki Gulf," the team posted on their official Twitter account along with a video.

The video shows the team taking Te Kāhu through the gears in a stunning sight.

Earlier this week Herald photographer Michael Craig spotted Team New Zealand in the Upper Waitematā Harbour.

Despite the lack of wind, Te Kāhu was foiling with ease.

There appeared to be a few problems with the starboard foil at first, with one crew member spotted hanging off the end of the arm, before they got the boat moving.

Te Kāhu was later filmed foiling in the main harbour around Bean Rock, where she sailed for some time surrounded by support boats: everything seemed to be going smoothly by then.

Emirates Team New Zealand training on the Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Michael Craig

The team are using the smaller of their two boats while they wait for Te Aihe to return from Italy, where they were due to race America's Cup challengers in the first of three pre-cup World Series regattas.

The first two World Series events have been called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent global lockdowns. The America's Cup is scheduled to start in March 2021.