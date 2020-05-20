The New Zealand Warriors' draw for the new NRL season has been revealed and fans are going to get plenty of Friday night viewings.
According to the Daily Telegraph, the Warriors will play nine Friday night games from when the season restarts next week following the break due to Covid-19. The official draw is set to be unveiled by the NRL today.
The first two weeks of the new draw had already been released with the Warriors to play the Dragons next Saturday before facing the Panthers the following Friday.
That begins a streak of four Fridays in a row where the Warriors will take the field, according to the Daily Telegraph.
They will play their 'home games' at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, beginning from next week's game against St George Illawarra.
The Warriors re-start the season with an 0-2 record after previous defeats to the Knights (0-20) and the Raiders (6-20) which leaves Stephen Kearney's side second to bottom on the table.
The Warriors will face defending champions the Roosters once this season, on July 24, and fellow 2019 grand finalists the Raiders a second time after previously meeting them before the season was suspended.
They will twice face Warriors great Shaun Johnson and the Sharks while playing the likes of the Rabbitohs, Broncos and Storm just once.
The Warriors finish the season with four of their final five games played on Sundays.
Warriors 2020 schedule
Saturday May 30
Warriors v Dragons, 5pm
Friday June 5
Panthers v Warriors, 8pm
Friday June 12
Warriors v Cowboys
Friday June 19
Rabbitohs v Warriors
Friday June 26
Storm v Warriors
Saturday July 4
Warriors v Broncos
Friday July 10
Titans v Warriors
Sunday July 19
Warriors v Sharks
Friday July 24
Warriors v Roosters
Friday July 31
Tigers v Warriors
Friday August 7
Sea Eagles v Warriors
Friday August 14
Warriors v Panthers
Sunday August 23
Bulldogs v Warriors
Saturday August 29
Warriors v Knights
Sunday September 6
Warriors v Eels
Sunday September 13
Sharks v Warriors
Sunday September 20
Raiders v Warriors
Sunday September 27
Warriors v Sea Eagles