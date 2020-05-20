The New Zealand Warriors' draw for the new NRL season has been revealed and fans are going to get plenty of Friday night viewings.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Warriors will play nine Friday night games from when the season restarts next week following the break due to Covid-19. The official draw is set to be unveiled by the NRL today.

The first two weeks of the new draw had already been released with the Warriors to play the Dragons next Saturday before facing the Panthers the following Friday.

That begins a streak of four Fridays in a row where the Warriors will take the field, according to the Daily Telegraph.

They will play their 'home games' at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, beginning from next week's game against St George Illawarra.

The Warriors re-start the season with an 0-2 record after previous defeats to the Knights (0-20) and the Raiders (6-20) which leaves Stephen Kearney's side second to bottom on the table.

The Warriors will face defending champions the Roosters once this season, on July 24, and fellow 2019 grand finalists the Raiders a second time after previously meeting them before the season was suspended.

Tohu Harris of the Warriors is tackled by Jack Wighton of the Canberra Raiders. Photosport

They will twice face Warriors great Shaun Johnson and the Sharks while playing the likes of the Rabbitohs, Broncos and Storm just once.

The Warriors finish the season with four of their final five games played on Sundays.

Warriors 2020 schedule

Saturday May 30

Warriors v Dragons, 5pm

Friday June 5

Panthers v Warriors, 8pm

Friday June 12

Warriors v Cowboys

Friday June 19

Rabbitohs v Warriors

Friday June 26

Storm v Warriors

Saturday July 4

Warriors v Broncos

Friday July 10

Titans v Warriors

Sunday July 19

Warriors v Sharks

Friday July 24

Warriors v Roosters

Friday July 31

Tigers v Warriors

Friday August 7

Sea Eagles v Warriors

Friday August 14

Warriors v Panthers

Sunday August 23

Bulldogs v Warriors

Saturday August 29

Warriors v Knights

Sunday September 6

Warriors v Eels

Sunday September 13

Sharks v Warriors

Sunday September 20

Raiders v Warriors

Sunday September 27

Warriors v Sea Eagles