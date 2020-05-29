Joel Kulasingham ranks every try scored by the All Blacks last year – because who knows when we'll get to see another one.

62. Sam Whitelock vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

Whitelock touches it down on the base of the post from a pick-and-go. Yawn. Thank god it's illegal now.

61. Kieran Read vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

All Blacks scrum from five metres out too strong for Canada. Kieran Read almost makes a mess of the grounding but it's good.

60. Ardie Savea vs England in Yokohama (England 19-7)

The try:

After being held scoreless for 56 minutes, the All Blacks get gifted a try through an overthrow by the England lineout. Too little too late though.

59. Codie Taylor vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Kieran Read's long pass is tapped backwards by a Tongan defender but it's straight into the path of Codie Taylor who goes through easily.

58. Joe Moody vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

Joe Moody's turn to get in on the action. He scoops it up from the back of the ruck after a knock on from a Namibian player and bundles over from a few metres out.

57. Angus Ta'avao vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

Angus Ta'avao scores a try against Namibia. Photo / Photosport

The try:

Aaron Smith to Angus Ta'avao from a metre out.

56. Matt Todd vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Just a good ol' fashioned rolling maul try from a five-metre line out.

55. Richie Mo'unga vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

The try:

Mo'unga simply pounces on a Wallaby mistake, the first of many to come, and runs away with it untouched.

54. Ngani Laumape vs Argentina in Buenos Aires (All Blacks 20-16)

The try:

Aaron Smith takes a trademark quick tap five metres out from the line and quickly hands it off to Laumape, who does the rest to score the All Blacks' first try of the year.

53. Brodie Retallick vs Argentina in Buenos Aires (All Blacks 20-16)

The try:

Nicolás Sánchez flings a long pass recklessly straight to the hands of Retallick for the intercept. Does he have the pace to finish? Of course he does.

52. Matt Todd vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

The try:

Richie Mo'unga-Sevu Reece kick combination stopped a metre out by the desperate Irish defence. But they can't stop Matt Todd from cleaning up.

51. Richie Mo'unga vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

The try:

Brad Weber goes short side from the scrum and Richie Mo'unga has too much space.

50. Anton Lienert-Brown vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

The try:

Jack Goodhue stabs a kick through into the end goal. It bounces around for ages, with a bunch of players slipping and sliding as if they were at a foam party before Anton Lienert-Brown manages to touch it down.

49. Jordie Barrett vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

Just a simple inside ball from TJ Perenara to Jordie Barrett from a few metres out.

48. Sonny Bill Williams vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

Sonny Bill Williams scores a try against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

The try:

Williams gets in five metres out after running a good line by simply powering over a couple of defenders to score. The last 'Is SBW back?' All Blacks moment.

47. Codie Taylor vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

The try:

Vintage Kieran Read pop-up from the ground, to Codie Taylor for the try.

46. Ben Smith vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

Ben Smith in acres of space in the redzone, and he finishes easily.

45. Beauden Barrett vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

The try:

Simple inside ball from Aaron Smith and Barrett is away. Too much pace and skill.

44. Ryan Crotty vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

The try:

The final SBW offload assist to Ryan Crotty try we'll ever see. It was as good as any.

43. Sevu Reece vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

Jordie Barrett cross kick to Sevu Reece. Easy finish. The second-best looking cross-kick try of the year.

42. Jordie Barrett vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

Jordie Barrett with all the time in the world to catch a pin-point cross-kick from Richie Mo'unga. The best-looking cross-kick try of the year.

41. Shannon Frizell vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

Too easy as the All Blacks carve open the Canadian defence for an easy try for Frizell.

40. Aaron Smith vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

The try:

The All Blacks work their way patiently into the Irish 22, until there's enough space for Aaron Smith to do what he does best: catch defences sleeping to score from the back of the ruck.

39. Jordie Barrett vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

The try:

Jordie Barrett has acres of space to score on the right wing, found by big bro Beauden.

38. Anton Lienert-Brown vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

Anton Lienert-Brown in action against Namibia. Photo / Photosport

The try:

ALB storming down the left side past several defenders. Too strong, too quick, too easy.

37. Ryan Crotty vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

An ugly rout exposing a worrying gap between New Zealand and Pacific rugby capped off by Ryan Crotty's simple step inside to break the line and score.

36. Aaron Smith vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

The try:

George Bridge stopped just short after a quick move from midfield. But Aaron Smith is there to sneak away in the corner off the back of the ruck – again.

35. Ben Smith vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

Another Lienert-Brown offload. Matt Todd bumps off a few defenders then flicks it to ALB who dishes a beauty to Ben Smith to score.

34. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Four tries for George Bridge against Tonga – this one set up by a perfectly weighted grubber from Josh Ioane.

33. Ben Smith vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Ardie Savea straight up rips the ball away and sends Ben Smith away untouched for an easy try.

32. Sonny Bill Williams vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

Williams too strong for the Canadians in the redzone – ending with the most aesthetically pleasing stretch for the tryline I've ever seen. One of SBW's strongest games of the year. Maybe that's why he ended up going to Canada.

31. Sevu Reece vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Reece in space on the wing is hard to stop.

30. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Huge gap on the left wing and George Bridge is just too good, for his third of four tries.

29. Scott Barrett vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

Made by Richie Mo'unga's smooth offload to Kieran Read, who gifts Scott Barrett a try.

28. Beauden Barrett vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

Perfect grubber by Williams sets up Beauden Barrett who scores easily.

27. Rieko Ioane vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

Rieko Ioane scores the All Blacks' fifth try against Canada. Photo / Photosport

The try:

Big break from the All Blacks thanks to Sonny Bill Williams via the Barrett bros. SBW finishes the move with an assist to his Blues teammate Ioane in the corner. Remember when Ioane played on the wing and scored tries?

26. Ben Smith vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

All Blacks steal it at the ruck, Ben Smith spots a hole, fends, and he's off into the distance.

25. Kieran Read vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

A gorgeous offload from Patrick Tuipulotu kicks things off, with Ardie Savea flicking it back inside for Kieran Read to finish.

24. George Bridge vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

The try:

Stolen by Ardie Savea in the 22, and quickly spread out wide to Bridge in the corner.

23. Rieko Ioane vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

The try:

Dane Coles breaks the line with a little step and shimmy. He links up with Aaron Smith who almost definitely flings a forward pass to Ioane who scores. It didn't matter anyway in the end as the All Blacks still lost.

22. Ngani Laumape vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

The try:

Some classic Kieran Read stuff off the kickoff as he rises high to tip it back to Laumape who spots a gap and goes in to score easily.

21. TJ Perenara vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

All Blacks just carving up the Tongan defence. Sevu Reece manages to shimmy his way past a few then flings a one-handed offload inside to TJ Perenara to finish.

20. Anton Lienert-Brown vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

Jordie Barrett, at jogging pace, goes through a gap easily. It's just a matter of time after that until someone scored from the 60-metre move – it was Lienert-Brown in the corner.

19. Ryan Crotty vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Savea breaks away from inside his own 22 and links up Sevu Reece, then Ryan Crotty, who ends up scoring. Any try where you get to see Ardie Savea running at full pace is a good try.

18. Ben Smith vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

Ben Smith celebrates his try with Aaron Smith. Photo / Photosport

The try:

A nice farewell for Ben Smith. Here he gets a bullet pass from Aaron Smith on the wing and puts in a filthy face fend on Tomos Williams to score in the corner.

17. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Josh Ioane goes high and short towards the wing from the kickoff, and George Bridge gobbles it up for breakfast and strolls in to score. The quickest ever try from a second half kickoff?

16. Brad Weber vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

A set play that worked to perfection: Weber from the back of the scrum to Jordie Barrett, flicked inside to Richie Mo'unga who offloads it back to Weber who's through. I'll let Aussie commentator Sean Maloney take it away: "The All Blacks hit shuffle on their World Cup playlist to land on a banger." Nice.

15. Scott Barrett vs South Africa in Yokohama (All Blacks 23-13)

The try:

Anton Lienert-Brown, possibly the best All Black of 2019, produces a moment of magic. Gorgeous little step and change of pace from ALB to break the line. Scott Barrett does the rest.

14. Beauden Barrett vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

The try:

Barrett, who is usually more effective in the backfield with space to run into, shows that he can get the job done in the redzone too. A little step inside and he bursts through the tiniest of gaps in the Wallaby defence. A brilliant individual effort from Barrett, showcasing his quickness, power and sheer will to bring the All Blacks to within a converted try of the Aussies. They still lost though.

13. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

The try:

Well worked off the set piece inside the Tongan 22 ends with a great diving finish by Bridge.

12. Ben Smith vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

The try:

Smith cuts back inside and runs right through a wall of Welsh defenders. Great solo try.

11. Beauden Barrett vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

The try:

Sevu Reece forces a spill from Johnny Sexton. Richie Mo'unga toes it ahead and Beauden Barrett shows off footy skills once more to finish. Gareth Bale would be proud.

10. Sevu Reece vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

Sevu Reece scores a try against Namibia. Photo / Photosport

The try:

Weber → Cane → Jordie → Goodhue → ALB → Savea → Reece. Unstoppable.

9. Brad Weber vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

The try:

Beauden Barrett breaking the line at will. He sets up Weber who has the pace to finish.

8. George Bridge vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

The try:

Ardie Savea steals it in the ruck and he's off. Dane Coles is in support, and he flicks an offload to George Bridge who is always there to score on the left wing. Dominant. How did they lose to England again?

7. Jack Goodhue vs South Africa in Wellington (Draw 16-16)

The try:

Sonny Bill Williams out wide to Barrett who looks as quick and strong as any winger out wide, who then flicks it back inside to Goodhue to finish. A classic making-something-out-of-nothing All Blacks try, thanks to some Beauden Barrett magic.

6. Joe Moody vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

The try:

The veteran forwards teaming up for an offload party: Read to Retallick to Moody.

5. Aaron Smith vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

Aaron Smith diving over for his try. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The try:

The All Blacks cut open the Wallaby defence easily with a simple move out wide to George Bridge, who then sets up Smith who pūkanas his way over the tryline. Bonus points for pre-try celebration of the year resulting in some great pics.

4. George Bridge vs South Africa in Yokohama (All Blacks 23-13)

George Bridge scoring a try against South Africa - allegedly. Photo / File

The try:

A try that celebrated all of the All Blacks' strengths: the inventiveness of the Richie Mo'unga cross-kick deep in their half, the quick step and burst of speed from Sevu Reece, the powerful running from Ardie Savea, the redzone penetration from Beauden Barrett, and the strong finish from George Bridge. The All Blacks' incredible first try of the 2019 Rugby World Cup – seen around the country by the 10 people who could get their Spark Sport working.

3. Ardie Savea vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

Ardie Savea running really fast. Photo / Photosport

The try:

Perfect cross-kick from Josh Ioane – from inside the All Blacks' 22 – straight to Sevu Reece who breaks a tackle. Ryan Crotty is there for support, and releases Ardie Savea on the wing. My goodness he's fun to watch. Ardie Savea is probably better than most wingers in world rugby. The All Blacks must do everything they can to keep him.

2. TJ Perenara vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

TJ Perenara somehow scoring a try. Photo / Photosport

The try:

Ok so, in a vacuum, this is clearly the best try of the year. But at this point in the match, the All Blacks were showing off, Namibia were well and truly beaten, and were also – no offence – Namibia. TJ Perenara wiggles his way past about three defenders then throws a diving offload after getting his ankle tapped. George Bridge is then brought down, but a quick reset ends up with Brad Weber who gives the cheeky behind the back pass to Perenara who somehow tiptoes down the touchline to finish in the corner.

1. Sevu Reece vs Australia in Auckland (ABs 36-0)

Sevu Reece celebrates his try. Photo / Photosport

The try:

Kick stabbed through into space and Sevu Reece, running at full pace, basically kung fu kicks the ball forward – ala Paolo Di Canio – around the defender and somehow manages to land on his feet to then accelerate back to full speed to get on the end of it and score. Brilliant. This was just pure skill, improvisation and pace. Reece can do it all. "Can he win the race? I reckon. I RECKON. What a try."