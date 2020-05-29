Joel Kulasingham ranks every try scored by the All Blacks last year – because who knows when we'll get to see another one.

62. Sam Whitelock vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

The try:

61. Kieran Read vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

60. Ardie Savea vs England in Yokohama (England 19-7)

59. Codie Taylor vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

58. Joe Moody vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

Related articles:

57. Angus Ta'avao vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

56. Matt Todd vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

55. Richie Mo'unga vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

54. Ngani Laumape vs Argentina in Buenos Aires (All Blacks 20-16)

53. Brodie Retallick vs Argentina in Buenos Aires (All Blacks 20-16)

52. Matt Todd vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

51. Richie Mo'unga vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

50. Anton Lienert-Brown vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

49. Jordie Barrett vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

48. Sonny Bill Williams vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

47. Codie Taylor vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

46. Ben Smith vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

45. Beauden Barrett vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

44. Ryan Crotty vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

43. Sevu Reece vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

42. Jordie Barrett vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

41. Shannon Frizell vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

40. Aaron Smith vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

39. Jordie Barrett vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

38. Anton Lienert-Brown vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

37. Ryan Crotty vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

36. Aaron Smith vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

35. Ben Smith vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

34. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

33. Ben Smith vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

32. Sonny Bill Williams vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

31. Sevu Reece vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

30. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

29. Scott Barrett vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

28. Beauden Barrett vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

27. Rieko Ioane vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

26. Ben Smith vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

25. Kieran Read vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

24. George Bridge vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

23. Rieko Ioane vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

22. Ngani Laumape vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

21. TJ Perenara vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

20. Anton Lienert-Brown vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

19. Ryan Crotty vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

18. Ben Smith vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

17. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

16. Brad Weber vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

15. Scott Barrett vs South Africa in Yokohama (All Blacks 23-13)

14. Beauden Barrett vs Australia in Perth (Australia 47-26)

13. George Bridge vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

12. Ben Smith vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

11. Beauden Barrett vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

10. Sevu Reece vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

9. Brad Weber vs Canada in Oita (All Blacks 63-0)

8. George Bridge vs Ireland in Tokyo (All Blacks 46-14)

7. Jack Goodhue vs South Africa in Wellington (Draw 16-16)

6. Joe Moody vs Wales in Tokyo (All Blacks 40-17)

5. Aaron Smith vs Australia in Auckland (All Blacks 36-0)

4. George Bridge vs South Africa in Yokohama (All Blacks 23-13)

3. Ardie Savea vs Tonga in Hamilton (All Blacks 92-7)

2. TJ Perenara vs Namibia in Tokyo (All Blacks 71-9)

1. Sevu Reece vs Australia in Auckland (ABs 36-0)