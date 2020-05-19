Kiwi rugby legend Sir Gordon Tietjens has announced that he will be stepping down as head coach of the Samoan national sevens team after little over three years in the role.

Tietjens, 64, took over the reins late in 2016 and shortly after quitting as All Blacks sevens coach following a disappointing fifth place at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016.

Samoa has had little success since, with an overall sixth-place finish in the 2018-19 season their best in the World Series under Tietjens.

In a statement, Tietjens said uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic had led to his decision not to renew his contract when it expires in August.

Advertisement

#NEWS from Samoa Rugby Union: Sir Gordon Tietjens has stepped down as Samoa 7s coach. pic.twitter.com/ftpgS7LMvK — Go the Manu (@gothemanu2011) May 19, 2020

The Rotorua native won inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame in 2012 and oversaw an astounding 12 World Series titles and four Commonwealth Games gold medal wins during his 22-year tenure.