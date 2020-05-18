Dan Carter has revealed that fellow former All Black Jerome Kaino is "one of the biggest eaters" he's ever seen, in a hilarious exchange with his former teammate.

In his latest episode of his video interview series 'Kickin' it' on his Facebook page, Carter spoke to Tououse and former World Cup winning loose forward Kaino about life in lockdown in France.

Among the topics of conversation was food, in particular Kaino's love for barbeque and French steak.

"On this lockdown I've probably put away two Côte de boeufs (rib steaks) a week," Kaino said in the video chat with Carter and Scottish journalist Lee McKenzie.

"I've caught the bug of cooking on my Weber. Back in New Zealand I used to be a gas barbeque guy. And since I've been over here I've hopped on to the Weber and I love cooking on it. There's only one way you can cook a steak and that's over coals.

"Every time I go out to the supermarket I always grab me a couple of steaks to put on. They don't do small steaks here in France. It's either a Côte de boeuf or real tiny one. So you have to go the big one."

Kaino says the reason why barbecuing is so popular among rugby players is because it's an escape from the daily grind of the professional game.

"I think it's an escape," Kaino said. "It's quite a process to do a barbeque. So it's the whole preparing and cooking, it's quite an event. For most guys it's just the enjoyment of going through that process to finally cooking and then eating."

Daniel Carter and Jerome Kaino at the 2004 Steinlager Rugby Awards. Photo / Photosport

Carter, who also revealed another teammate Richie McCaw's pre-match obsession of ice cream in a previous episode, said he was in awe of how much food Kaino could put back.

"It doesn't surprise me that we're cooking about food with Jerome," Carter said. "Because I still remember post-test matches, we used to get like a seafood buffet with some of the most amazing fresh seafood and normally after a test match I can't eat a lot but I would look over and here's Jerome just filling his plate.

"Oysters, shrimp, crayfish, mussels. Almost everything. One of the biggest eaters, hands down, that I've ever seen."

"I'm not sure who's cooking at home whether it's you or Di (Kaino's wife Diana Breslin) but if it's Di I feel so sorry for her having to feed your ass every day and night while you're in lockdown," he added jokingly.

"Mate, I love my seafood," Kaino replied. "Seafood is quite expensive in New Zealand. So when you get the chance to get a free seafood feed you might as well make it last."

Kaino played 81 tests for the All Blacks, which included the 2011 and 2015 World Cup triumphs, and has since captained Toulouse to the French title.

The 37-year-old, who is contracted with the French side until the end of next year, recently said next season would be his last.

"It will surely be my final season. I will be too old. I'll see what the club say, but good youngsters are coming through and they're the future," Kaino told French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique.

Kaino, who has been linked with a future coaching job with the European giants, said he was excited by the opportunity to possibly move into coaching.

"It would be a superb opportunity. We'll see. I would love it."