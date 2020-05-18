Bundesliga teams will be reminded of the league's social distancing guidelines after Hertha Berlin players celebrated together during their win against Hoffenheim this weekend.

Hertha players hugged as a group during the victory and defender Dedryck Boyata appeared to kiss his team-mate Marko Grujic, although he later said he was giving instructions about a set piece.

The German Football League has said the players will not be punished for their actions as the guidelines are advisory rather than sanctionable.

But Robert Klein, the chief executive of Bundesliga International, has reiterated that all players are expected to follow the advice which is designed to ensure the league's restart is not short-lived.

Advertisement

"In the hygiene concept, the guideline is to celebrate within social distancing rules," Klein said. "One can imagine at the height of a goal being scored that maybe, sometimes, the players get closer.

"The clubs are working actively with the players. They speak to them every day to remind them of what needs to be done to ensure we earn the right to a second match-day and a third and to finish the season."

Viewing figures suggest the league has enjoyed unprecedented interest in recent days, with a record six million viewers watching Sky Germany's goals programme on Saturday.

The restart of the competition has been seen as a success, with fears of fans arriving at the grounds not being realised.

"It was a big sense of relief," Klein said. "The fans understand the times we are living in are unusual. Sometimes these requests are difficult for them but everything has gone smoothly.

"We want to finish the season, but are aware there is a big responsibility that we do this correctly. There was an enthusiasm to see top-flight football again.

"Someone said to me that it looks like the eyes of the world are on the Bundesliga' and I think that was true. We were trending in Colombia, Ghana, South Africa and Asia."