Mexican football star Jonathan dos Santos has left himself embarrassed after accidentally posting a naked selfie of himself in bed with a stunning model.

The racy photo, which was posted on the LA Galaxy midfielder's Instagram story, remained online for five minutes before he quickly deleted it.

However, within that time fans were able to take screengrabs of the model, showing more than she might have wanted to reveal to the public, and shared them on social media.

The mystery woman was later named as US-based model Amanda Trivizas, who has more than 800,000 Instagram followers and a YouTube channel.

Her ex-boyfriends have included professional poker player and actor Dan Bilzerian.

The model has made no comment on the viral photo on her own social media, but continues to post photos of herself in underwear and bikinis.

Santos has also kept quiet about the incident and devoted his latest Instagram story to wishing his brother, now playing for Mexican top-flight side Club America, a happy 31st birthday.