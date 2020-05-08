Michael Jordan made a mere $160m or so as a basketball player over 15 NBA seasons.

Mere, because compared to what he made overall and is now worth, it is loose change.

The current ESPN 10-part series on the NBA basketball superstar, which streams in New Zealand on Netflix, is a fascinating look at his life and behind the scenes.

The Last Dance portrays a swaggering, cigar-chomping figure whose strive for victory and ability knew no bounds.

While his cultural influence and reach around the world is probably without equal for a sportsperson, the man himself emphasises that it all came down to what he could do on court where he was truly stunning for the Chicago Bulls.

The financial rewards have kept flowing in an astonishing way since his 2003 retirement though, testament to his power away from the court.

Forbes magazine this year placed Jordan at 1001st in its list of the planet's richest people. His worth is estimated at $2.1b, and he now earns way more per year than he did when at the height of his powers.

Jordan placed basketball at the centre of the sporting universe in the 1990s and re-wrote the book when it came to endorsement deals, including how one sports star can turn a company around.

Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls' win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in 1992.

Jordan turned Nike into a powerhouse and yet he was a confirmed Adidas fan who didn't even want to meet the company. It was his mother who persuaded him to at least meet with Nike.

That strong advice changed history - no one has ever been more closely associated with a brand. Think Jordan, and the words Nike and Air spring to mind.

The NBA used to be a bit stuffy, apparently, and banned the Jordan 1s in an era where shoes had to be mainly white. The story might not quite add up - although another shoe may have been outlawed - but it helped foster a rebel image and turn them into a must-have street item.

Jordan's agent had initiated the Nike idea, and told ESPN: "Nike's expectation was at the end of year four they hoped to sell $3m of Air Jordans. In year one we sold $126m."

It was a relationship so close that Jordan not only covered up the Reebok sign on his clothing with an American flag while leading the Olympic Dream team to 1992 glory, he appeared to get all of his teammates to follow suit.

Jordan Power.

The Last Dance reeks of that particular substance although it wasn't always turned into huge piles of cash. It was only in his 12th season, and after a quick blast in baseball, that with four NBA titles and MVP awards in the locker, he went from earning around $4m to over $30m a year at the Bulls.

Cash, cash and more cash. Jordan has been swimming in the stuff to the point he's probably lost more than many other players have earned.

But those who defended what some saw as a problematic gambling situation pointed out that while Jordan might spend a small fortune with his wagers, it wasn't any sort of fortune at all to him. Just more loose change.

If Nike - a company previously known for track shoes - were gambling in any way, it was only very briefly.

They now have 86 per cent of the top end basketball market, with well over 70 per cent of the NBA stars wearing Nike or Jordans.

Jordan earns four times more every year from his Nike deal than LeBron James, the current king of basketball who some believe is a better player than MJ.

Michael Jordan.

Forbes believes Jordan branded apparel outsells the lines of every other NBA player…combined.

He took Nike to the streets, where people thirsted for every new iteration of his shoe. That relationship between pop culture and sport still works. Unlike some brands, it has not tired.

Basketball's next big thing Zion Williamson is already signed up with Nike for about $15m a year.

Ten years ago, Jordan bought the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets and sold a piece of that for a whopping profit last year.

What he touches often turns to gold, and he doesn't have to bother touching everything.

Very early in his career, a brand called Beanee Weenee approached with a $1m a year offer to promote their canned pork and beans. The naff name put him off.

In 1998, he is said to have turned down $500m in deals over a four-month period.

Days ago, longtime Jordan adviser David Falk told WFAN Radio: "I brought him a deal three years ago for $100m. All he had to do was … make a one, two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down.

"[He can] do whatever the hell he wants or not. I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in."

But way back, Michael Jordan wanted to be with Adidas.

Adidas don't do too badly on the NBA courts with about 15 per cent of the players wearing their shoes - second only to the Nike/Jordan combo.

But the company must wonder what life would have been like, had Jordan's mum not intervened.