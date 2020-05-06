The Puente Romano tennis resort in Marbella was forced to issue an apology, after world No 1 Novak Djokovic appeared on one of its courts on Monday in disregard of Spain's lockdown regulations.

Djokovic – who has a holiday home in Marbella – posted a video of himself hitting with a training partner on his Instagram page, so the breach was not especially subtle.

Novak Djokovic. Photo / Photosport

According to the statement issued by the Puente Romano resort, the Spanish authorities had initially said that professional athletes were permitted to start training on May 4. But after clarification was sought, a later communication confirmed that public tennis clubs are not intended to be open until May 11.

"We are sorry that our interpretation of the regulation could have been erroneous," said the statement, "and this could have inconvenienced Mr Djokovic or any other citizen acting in good faith."

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal also went for a hit in Mallorca on Monday with his coach and mentor Carlos Moya, although he opted for a private court belonging to a friend rather than his own academy.

Permission had previously been granted for Nadal to train privately, according to his representative. But he has since received an instruction to desist until next week, on the grounds that sporting injuries could divert medical resources from the pandemic.

Despite his eagerness to train, Nadal remains pessimistic about a resumption of competitive tennis. "I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don't think so," he told El Pais. "I would sign up to being ready for 2021.

"I'm more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. I think 2020 is practically lost.

"My feeling and I say it sadly, I won't lie to you, is that we're losing a year of our lives. And at 33, 34 years old, that is more valuable than at 20 when you have a lot more ahead."