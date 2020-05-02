Kiwi ex-pat trainer Chris Waller pulled off another Group 1 training coup with Toffee Tongue breaking her maiden in style in the Australasian Oaks (2000m) at Morphettville yesterday.

Although she went into the Adelaide race a maiden, punters recognised her class and sent Toffee Tongue out the A$5 favourite, and the daughter of Tavistock duly delivered by three-quarters of a length over Moonlight Maid (A$11).

Waller said the original intention had been to send Toffee Tongue to Queensland but the Oaks in Brisbane has been cancelled as part of a reduced winter carnival impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We only decided to send her to Adelaide after she ran so well in the Australian Oaks and the Adrian Knox before that," Waller said.

"It's great to get the Group 1 with her."

Thornton had Toffee Tongue well positioned on the fence and stuck to the inside in the run home, with Moonlight Maid making her run late.

Affair To Remember (A$6.50) was wider and closed late to finish on the heels of Moonlight Maid.

With biosecurity protocols in place regarding interstate travel, Waller said although neither he nor any of his staff could go to Adelaide with the filly, he had the next best thing.

"Andrew Clarken worked for me for about 10 years and he has taken out his own licence in Adelaide, so I was able to send the horses to him and it was like they were being looked after by our own staff," he said.

Waller, who won the Australasian Oaks three years ago with Egg Tart, said he expected the Jonathan Munz-owned Toffee Tongue to be a force again in her next preparation and would again step up distances.

The daughter of Tavistock is also a full-sister to Group 1 performer Milseain and New Zealand Cup (3200m) winner Gobstopper.

Toffee Tongue was bought by bloodstock agent Dean Hawthorne out of Highden Park's 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale Book 1 draft for Munz's Pinecliff Racing.

Toffee Tongue becomes the fifth individual Group 1 winner for Cambridge Stud stallion Tavistock, who died last year.

- NZ Racing Desk