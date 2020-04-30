NZME journalist Chris Rattue reflects on his most memorable confrontations across his career.

I've been in this sports-writing game for more than three decades and one of the constants has been a running feud, on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

A history of violence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The worst character to deal with

Run-ins with Ridgey

The column that pissed off Ryan Nelsen

Battling with NZ rugby royalty

Today's best talent