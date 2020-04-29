All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah have announced they're having a baby girl.

Hannah took to Instagram to post the couple's heartwarming news, with a photo of the couple cuddling after their gender reveal party.

"I thought there was only enough room for one diva in this household," Hannah posted.

The pair fired confetti into the air to reveal their baby's gender, with pink smoke billowing in their backyard.

The Barretts have since been showered with love by family and friends on social media, with All Black halfback TJ Perenara's wife celebrating the couple's big news.

"Yasssss! Join the girl club," Greer wrote on Instagram.

Barrett announced his wife was pregnant in September, writing: "We're expanding our bubble! Can't wait to do parenting with you sweets."

The pair were married early last year, before moving up to Auckland. With the move, Barrett joined the Blues from the Hurricanes, but is yet to make his Super Rugby debut for his new club. The Super Rugby season is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.