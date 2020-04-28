Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will be happy that golfers wear hats most of the time after a lockdown haircut went wrong.

The 29-year-old had his partner Jena Sims cut his hair during lockdown and in golfing terms it seems like it would have been better for him to miss the cut this time around.

"Don't think @jenamsims is going to be taking @phillybarberking's day job," Koepka posted on Instagram with a video of him hiding the new cut with a beanie.

"This isn't coming off for a while," the Florida native referred to the woollen hat.

Sims is heard laughing in the video before saying "it did not go well."

Koepka was the leading money earner on the PGA Tour last year, winning a staggering US$9.7m taking his career earnings to US$30.4m. Enough for a decent haircut when he gets out of lockdown.