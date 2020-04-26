Days after he stepped down as the NRL's chief executive, Todd Greenberg is already receiving several job offers.

Greenberg announced he had "mutually agreed" to part ways with the NRL on Monday after weeks of speculation and frustration. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, he was copping backlash for the NRL's reckless spending and poor financial management.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Greenberg's payout equated to more than $650,000, although that sum has not been confirmed by the NRL.

He reportedly received such a payout because he still had six-and-a-half months remaining on his contract.

On Thursday, Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle stepped down from her position, while Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts is also facing some criticism, even from within his own organisation.

As chief executives across the country start dropping like flies, Greenberg revealed he has already been presented with offers for new employment. He also disclosed he was willing to take on a role not in sports administration.

"I've had a couple of calls this week actually," he told 2GB's The Continuous Call Team on Saturday.

"The best advice I got was don't say yes to anything and don't say no to anything in the first month or so … Just take your time, reset, have a good break, and then you can decide what you want to do next.

"I've got some unbelievable experiences out of the game, and I've met some unbelievably great people, and I've learnt a lot too.



"I don't think I've always got it right. I don't think every decision that you look back through the prism of hindsight tells you you got it right, but you learn a lot, and I've still got a long way to go to continue to learn.

"Both my kids are in Uni now, so there's an opportunity to travel as well if those opportunities come up.

"I spent a fair chunk of my career in sports administration, and the key in sport is about stakeholders and trying to engage with various types of people.

"In a job like the NRL or even the Bulldogs, one minute you can be speaking to a diehard fan who just is so passionate about their team, and the next minute you could be talking to the Prime Minister.

"It has a variety of different challenges, but that's also what makes working in sport so fundamentally good because it's such a challenge."

On Tuesday, Roberts announced CA had already suffered a $20 million loss due to the coronavirus epidemic, and admitted that figure would climb into the "hundreds of millions" should India not tour next summer.

CA also stood down most of its staff on an 80 per cent pay reduction for the remainder of the financial year. The Courier Mail reported CA's staff were left fuming after the announcement, particularly considering Roberts reportedly said lay-offs would not be required last month.

"People felt totally blindsided. We hear all this stuff from the bosses about CA putting people first. It's all rubbish," a staff member said.

"And what is all this stuff about 'We are all in it together', when we take an 80 per cent pay cut and the executive take a 20 per cent cut?"

Despite the chaos, Greenberg downplayed suggestions Roberts would follow suit and vacate his position.

"I know Kevin pretty well, and he's doing a pretty good job," Greenberg said.

"One thing I have learnt over these last few years is there's a very small number of us in these sorts of roles.

"Whether it's in cricket or with Gill McLachlan in the AFL or in tennis and rugby, we all tend to keep in contact with each other because in any leadership role, it can be pretty isolating sometimes.

"Some of the challenges each of us have faced, some of us have faced before. They're all challenging roles, and everyone's got a view and an opinion, and they're not ashamed to share it either."