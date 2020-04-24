All Blacks and Blues star Beauden Barrett is set to become a father.

Barrett announced the news this morning, revealing he and wife Hannah are expecting their first child in September.

In an Instagram post he said: "We're expanding our bubble! Can't wait to do parenting with you sweets."

The pair were married early in 2019, before moving up to Auckland later in the year. With the move, Barrett joined the Blues from the Hurricanes, but is yet to make his Super Rugby debut for his new club. The Super Rugby season is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

"Like a lot of Blues fans, I was getting really excited and already starting to think about playoffs and so on," Barrett told the Herald earlier this month. "Even the players were starting to realise their potential. They were showing a lot of self-belief and trust in each other and what Leon [MacDonald] and Tana [Umaga] were doing."