Sport New Zealand has released new information about sport and recreation during alert level 3, with the nationwide level 4 lockdown due to end on Monday 11.59pm next week.

The public is encouraged to remain physically active, but stick to strict physical distancing rules and level 3 guidelines.

"Remaining active is key for our physical and mental health," Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin said. "That's as important as ever right now, but everyone must do this in way that is safe and in full accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.

"Moving to Covid-19 alert Level 3 provides more opportunities for people to be active outside of their home. We urge people to read and follow the guidance we have published today, but also to remember that the safest place to be remains at home and within your bubble."

Here's what you need to know about what you can and can't do during alert level 3.

Read Sport NZ's full information on sport and recreation at level 3 here:

• Play, active recreation and sport at alert levels 3 and 4

• FAQs on how to stay active at level 3



Recreational sport and activities

Alert level 3 guidelines for sport and exercise

• Organised sports or physical activity is not allowed outside your bubble.

• You can travel within your region and across a regional boundary if it is in your local area.

• You must maintain physical distancing (2 metres) with people outside your bubble.

• Activities must remain within your current abilities and don't pick up new activities, only participating in low-risk activities with care not to be injured or require medical care.

• Contact activity or sharing equipment/balls with people outside your bubble is prohibited



Sports and activities you can do

Some sports possible under level 3 include golf, croquet, tennis, bowls, mountain biking, swimming, snorkelling, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson made clear today that everyone who plays sport at level 3 must follow the strict rules and guidelines.

"I do think it's incredibly important that anybody who ends up playing tennis or playing golf in this situation sticks to the core principles," Robertson said. "So that is: only in your bubble, do not congregate, do make sure you only use your own equipment.

"Clubhouses and so on will not be open. So if it's a situation where you will need to book a time, you will have to do that online.

"Using those core principles, clubs will be able to provide that facility. But it will be limited and it would not be available on public courses."

Grant Robertson speaking to the media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

For sports like golf, croquet, lawn bowls and tennis, you will be required to provide details for contact tracing, bring your own equipment, abide by the hygiene rules of the club, and only stay for the period of time that you are participating in your sport.

Hunting is possible at level 3, as long as participants stay local and stick to their bubble, and if it does not involve a motorised vehicle in the hunting activity.

Public tennis and basketball courts may still be closed. Sport NZ advises to check with your local council.

All public facilities, gyms, pools and aquatic facilities and playgrounds will remain closed.

Read Sport NZ's full guidelines on sport and exercise here.



Professional sport

There is still no professional sport at level 3, but Robertson said work is going into what sport can be played at level 2.

"Work is underway as to what may be possible for professional sport particularly at level 2," Robertson said.

"Sport New Zealand has been working with the major sporting codes on designing a potential way that that could occur. Clearly it would have to be cognisant of level 2 - for instance the fact that we won't have large mass gatherings.

"So if there is to be professional sport played, it will be largely in empty stadia. And also we have to make sure that if there are bubbles created of teams and the people around those teams, that those bubbles are safe. So there are issues to do with travel to work through as well."

Robertson confirmed that both Netball NZ and NZ Rugby are working on proposals to resume play but reiterated that it can only occur "in a way that upholds our public health guidelines".