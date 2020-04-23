Former All Black Wyatt Crockett has stepped up with an extraordinary offer to struggling restaurants when New Zealand enters Level 3 - he'll deliver their food for free.

The Nelson boy made the offer today on his social media, writing: "Are there any local restaurants in Nelson that need a 'delivery boy' during Level 3?

"I'm available and do not want to be paid. Flick me a message if I can help."

The retired prop also offered his assistance to restaurants in another capacity, saying he was "also available as a taste tester".

Crockett made the offer on social media. Photo / Supplied

Fans were quick to show their appreciation to Crusaders legend Crockett, the most capped Super Rugby player of all time.

"I wish I was half the man Wyatt Crockett is," wrote one, while another opined simply: "Crockzilla, what a man".

Another cheeky comment noted that Crockett probably "spends too much time in the sin bin to be able to do deliveries".

Crockett's offer comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pleaded with Kiwis to support local business and avoid ordering through the Uber Eats app, which takes a 30 per cent cut every time an order is placed.

"I would just encourage consumers, all New Zealanders who may be looking forward next week to accessing takeaway food ... to look at your favourite local eatery – and I do encourage you to support local businesses – and just look at whether or not they offer delivery directly themselves," Ardern said.

Uber Eats would be back in action from Tuesday next week in time for lunchtime trade, with contactless delivery the default setting.

There were no plans for Uber Eats to change their own commission rate, a spokesperson told the Herald earlier this week.

As many food outlets prepared to reopen there was growing criticism of the charges on social media.

Oh NZ, continue making us proud and say no to ubereats. Keep local businesses afloat by ordering from them directly and not using ubereats and their exorbitant fees and commissions which will put people out of business. #noubereats #noubereatsnz #ubereats — Jez Brown (@Jez_Brown) April 22, 2020

Next week I want to support as many #Wellington restaurants as possible. I really hope there are practical and safe ways I can do this. I don't want to use @UberEats as I want my dollar to support restaurants, their staff and families. #nz — Christopher 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@Cshields2015) April 22, 2020

So if you're in Nelson, now you have a better option!

Legend. Photo / Getty

