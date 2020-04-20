Warriors chief executive Cameron George was shocked by the timing of NRL boss Todd Greenberg's departure but doesn't believe it will delay the club's attempts to rejoin the competition.

Greenberg resigned last night, with chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo becoming interim chief executive and ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys expected to have an even more prominent role.

George said he would be on the phone today working out who he now deals with.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Warriors commended for NRL sacrifice amid pandemic

• NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has 'mutually agreed' with the ARL Commission to end his employment with the league

• Rugby league: Warriors' departure to Australia delayed, as new NRL isolation plan revealed

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NRL slammed for 'rubbish' claim

Advertisement

The NRL is planning for a May 28 restart but the Warriors' position is complicated by border restrictions during the virus crisis.

"There's been a lot of rumour and innuendo in recent days and weeks which is not good for anyone," George told NZME.

"But I didn't see it (Greenberg's resignation) coming this soon. We worked really well with Todd, he was always supportive. He had a very difficult job."

Cameron George - my players need highest quality information from NRL.

With the resignation news still fresh, George wasn't sure how it would change anything.

"We were heavily in discussion with the NRL and particularly Todd over the last few days. I'll make a few phone calls and find the right person to talk, to pick up the pieces and move on. I'm not sure who I am going to ring.

"It is a very critical time for us. There is no time to waste. We need to know - players are making pretty big decisions."

George also described V'landys as an "exceptional leader".

The Warriors have an application before the Australian government and border security seeking access into the country. They're also seeking answers and solutions to issues such as where the team would be based, players' pay and family access.

Advertisement

When asked if he thought Greenberg's departure would cause any delays on those issues, George said: "I wouldn't have thought so. This is a very critical phase in getting the competition back running. There were other voices (than Greenberg's) already involved."

The NRL is due to hold more talks with broadcasters today, and tomorrow meets the NSW government about a safe return to playing action.