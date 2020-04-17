COMMENT:

World Rugby's proposal to shift the July tests to October this year is an encouraging sign of progress but, to achieve meaningful change, the governing body must go one step further and make this a permanent move to create the long-coveted global season.

At times such as these, it's difficult to find positives. But if World Rugby can use the game's crippling financial challenges to finally push through changes to the test calendar, that could be one sporting upside.

With the July tests, when Wales and Scotland are scheduled to tour New Zealand, near certain to be postponed next month, World Rugby is attempting to stitch together alternatives.

Staging the southern hemisphere-hosted tests in October now appears the best-case scenario – yet much uncertainty remains about whether even that window will be possible.

New Zealand's border is expected to stay shut until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found, leaving the prospect of Wales and Scotland entering the country in October problematic at best.

As the situation stands, October presents further challenges for the All Blacks this year.

In a best-case scenario Ian Foster's first assignment as head coach will be the Rugby Championship, which is scheduled to start on August 15 and run through to September 26.

Even if the Rugby Championship is staged solely in Australia, which the Herald understands has not been discussed in any detail yet, the All Blacks would be required to serve two weeks quarantine upon returning to New Zealand.

On that basis there is simply not enough time to then stage three tests in October, before potentially venturing north for the scheduled November internationals.

In reality, no traditional cross-hemisphere test rugby may be possible this year.

At this point New Zealand Rugby is focused on a domestic resumption; firstly with Super Rugby derby matches followed by the Mitre 10 Cup and potentially reviving the North against South fixture, possibly in a State of Origin style format.

Whatever transpires this year in regards to the test arena, World Rugby must use this crisis to leverage long-term change.

Not securing a global season is one fundamental failing of the governing body's current leadership.

Now is the time to change that.

Pushing the July test window to October permanently makes sense on so many levels.

It would allow the southern hemisphere to play domestic rugby through to August, which would then leave a standalone international window for tests to thrive.

Such a season structure would provide a natural progression from the Rugby Championship to the south hosting tests in October, followed by traditional northern assignments in November.

A clear global season would also offer another chance to push for a Nations Championship-style competition, or some form of finals system, that creates more meaning and intrigue for the overall test calendar.

The bottom line is rugby's whole ecosystem needs a reset across the board, and this is the chance to finally achieve it.

The priority for all unions once rugby returns will be to maximise revenue.

Longer term, the best way to achieve that is through the test game and a sustained window that allows interest to be captured and retained.

Protectionism and self-interest from northern unions previously killed off hopes of a global season, and moving the July tests to October would require sacrifices on the part of the European clubs.

Getting those rich, independent owners onboard is never easy.

But if this period of significant financial pain should teach rugby anything it's that to emerge out the other side with as few unions collapsing as possible, everyone needs to be aligned in the global vision.

Shifting the July tests to October would be a major win in that respect.

As for World Rugby's NZ$167 million relief fund package announced today, the devil will be in the detail.

Specifics are yet to be released on the terms of whether these will be grants, loans or a combination of both.

While the bailout offering will be welcome news for many, including the likes of Rugby Australia who are on their knees, the details of how funding may need to be paid back will determine whether New Zealand and other unions jump or balk at handouts.