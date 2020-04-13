NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has hit back after an explosive statement from the league's broadcasting partner Channel 9 which claimed the NRL's "bloated head office" had squandered millions of dollars.

The NRL's main broadcasting partner unleashed a scathing statement earlier this week, claiming it had not been considered in the ongoing discussions for the game to return.

However, Greenberg, speaking after the NRL announced its intentions to resume play on May 28, said he had been in constant contact with all of the game's broadcasting partners, including New Zealand's Sky Television.

"I've heard a couple of times that we have had no consultation with broadcasters. I can tell you categorically that's not true," Greenberg told the Continuous Call Team on Sunday.

"I have met with all three broadcasters in the past two weeks, and that includes Nine, Foxtel and (international rights holder) Sky TV.

"All of them have been in consultation with us the whole way through leading into these Project Apollo meetings and the concept of the structure of the tournament."

Nine Network had taken aim at the NRL bosses in their statement, saying that the "health crisis in our community has highlighted the mismanagement of the code over many years.

"Nine has invested hundreds of millions in this game over decades and we now find they have profoundly wasted those funds with very little to fall back on to support the clubs, the players and supporters.

"In the past the NRL have had problems and we've bailed them out many times including a $50m loan to support clubs when the last contract was signed.

"It would now appear that much of that has been squandered by a bloated head office completely ignoring the needs of the clubs, players and supporters."

Greenberg was disappointed by the statement

"I was disappointed in some of those comments that came out from Nine last week," Greenberg said. "Those discussions I think we should have together behind closed doors.

"The negotiations will get a bit robust and they are already a bit robust.

"What's clear is every business and every business model is under pressure as we are going through this health crisis.

"Revenue is falling in virtually everyone's business. Broadcasters and clubs and players and the game are no different."

The NRL is set to meet with their broadcast partners later this week to determine what structure the proposed season relaunch will take, while Greenberg also plans to meet with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, who questioned whether the NRL had the proper clearance to return in May.

The NRL boss also responded to criticism that the competition was putting the health and safety of its players at risk.

"If there are ways you can keep the industry going but ensure the safety of the people in that industry, and the broader public aren't compromised, I think that's a good thing," Greenberg said.

"We won't take any risks along the way (but) I don't think we should be sitting around waiting for someone to tell us when it's right.

"We have got to push our way forward and try and find a way to get the game back on."