Mainland Tactix season ticket holders could miss out on refunds for the ANZ Premiership.

Netball Mainland has been placed in voluntary liquidation due to the unprecedented financial pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All other Premiership franchises have offered full or partial refunds on tickets but Netball New Zealand's head of events Kate Agnew said Netball Mainland was working through the liquidation process and no decisions had been made on refunds.

Consumer magazine head of research Jessica Wilson said although consumers have "good grounds" to a partial or full refund if the season is cancelled, liquidation makes customers become "unsecured creditors".

Advertisement

"Any money left over after secured creditors - IRD, banks - have been paid, [fans] may get some money back," she told Stuff.

"Or they may not get any money back."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Meanwhile, Agnew said the amount refunded by other franchises was dependant on what had been delivered to fans so far this year.

"There's also other benefits that get offered to members - gifts, merchandise - that come in addition to [a season ticket]," she told Stuff.

"The level of refund... is based on how much of the benefits they've delivered."

Fans with individual tickets to games should go directly back to the companies where they purchased them from, Agnew advised.

All the teams have offered fans the option to donate their season pass money to the franchise, with many taking up the option with the Northern Stars.

Advertisement

A season pass costs between $190 for an individual season pass to $540 for a family. All others have been given a full refund.