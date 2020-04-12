Jimmy Cassidy lauded the resilience and ability to rise to the occasion of Might and Power as he and the racing community mourned the champion galloper's death.

The New Zealand-born and Australian-trained thoroughbred died on Saturday night aged 26 after a bout with colic. Cassidy, who hails from Wellington, enjoyed his greatest success with Might And Power in a career as a jockey that spanned more than 30 years.

The duo raced 15 times together, winning seven races, none more notable than the victories in the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup in 1997, and Cox Plate in 1998. Might And Power is one of only two horses, along with Rising Fast, to win all three prestigious races.

"We were able to combine as one because I was only a passenger and he used to do all the work, I just had to steer him", Cassidy told NZME.

"He was always there to rise to the occasion."

Cassidy says the horse had a lot of resilience, making him one of the all-time greats.

"His Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup wins were second to none. They're probably two of the hardest races in the world to win, and he donkey licked them in one [taking the Caulfield Cup by seven-and-a-half lengths], and it was an incredible performance to be able to win the other [leading from start to finish].

"When he got beat, he was always ready to bounce back and that's always a great thing about a champion."

Might and Power and Jimmy Cassidy dusting the field in the Caulfield Cup. Photo / Getty

Might And Power was dubbed the world's best stayer after his Caulfield and Melbourne Cup double, and won a total of 15 races in 33 starts, with more than A$5.2 million in career earnings.

After retiring in 1999, the galloper regularly featured in the annual Melbourne Cup parade, with the 1997 Cup triumph regarded by many as his most famous victory, where he edged another New Zealand-bred star in Doriemus to win at Flemington.

Cassidy remembers the finish well.

"[I had] two different feelings, I led all the way and thought I got beat right on the line so I was pretty much gutted in one respect.

"But in another respect, I never lost faith in myself or the horse."

Cassidy thought they came in second, before seeing their number in the frame.

"There was a tear in my eye, all his courage, his willingness, his tenacity... everything to get to the line first that day.

"I wasn't part of every win, but I was part of the most special ones."

Might and Power, ridden by Jimmy Cassidy, on the rail, defeats Doriemus in the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Getty

Winning aside, the relationship between the pair was strong, and Cassidy was able to see Might And Power recently.

"I saw him last year at the Melbourne Cup parade, and I also went out to see him on Cox Plate day. I petted him and cuddled him and kissed him – I always gave him a hug and kiss before I left him.

"I cherished time I got on him, I cherished time I saw him. He took me to some wonderful places in racing. It's certainly something in my lifetime I will never forget - the great horse called Might And Power."