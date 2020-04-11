The Kiwis may not be seen again for more than a year, due to the disruptions wreaked by the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Their test against Tonga in June was postponed last month, and earlier this week the New Zealand Rugby League canned all international fixtures for 2020.

The Kiwis had been scheduled to play the Kangaroos in Australia in October, before a home test against Fiji then a long-awaited trip to Papua New Guinea.

That's all unlikely to happen now, with their next realistic fixture in June 2021 (Oceania Cup), though NZRL CEO Greg Peters says the fate of the national team isn't a pressing concern.

"Until the NRL decides what the season looks like, we are in a holding pattern," Peters told the Herald . "At the moment, we have other considerations. Our primary focus is to get grassroots football up and going again."

The NRL are aiming for a season restart in late May, though that could be pushed out to June or July, or further.

There have been encouraging noises from some stakeholders about the need for a test window but it will be difficult to fit in, with club football and State of Origin the clear priorities. There's also the travel restrictions, which may be in place for many months.

If the Kiwis don't play, it will have a significant impact on the NZRL revenue streams.

This year was meant to be a period to maximise income from tests, as there will be limited opportunities in 2021 due to the League World Cup.

That will be a challenge, but Peters is much more focused on navigating the next few weeks.

"In terms of the financial impact of [Covid-19], it's not insignificant but it's manageable at the moment," said Peters. "If level four [lockdown] gets back to level one or two in fairly quick order, and we can get going again, then we can manage our way through the immediate future, though not without some pain.

"If it drags on, that pain gets deeper. [Either way] the new normal will be different to where we have been."

Benji Marshall in action for the Kiwis, during the 2nd test with Great Britain in Christchurch in 2019. Photo / Photosport

League's lack of dependence on broadcasting revenue, unlike rugby, cricket and netball, means the effects are less savage at the moment, a small consolation to a generally cash-strapped sport.

"You need to batten down the hatches, ride your way through the storm, make adjustments along the way and look to be in a position to stand the game back up, as quickly as possible, when the restrictions get lifted," said Peters. "We want to do that from the grassroots up. Kids playing sport, in our communities, where sport is tremendously important."

Peters remains cautiously optimistic, but concedes this is easily the biggest challenge of his 20-year career in sports administration, which has included CEO positions at Sanzaar and the Hurricanes, as well as two years running rugby in Argentina.

"Someone asked me about this the other day and I thought about the GFC and SARS," said Peters. "I looked at the impact of the [2010-2011] Christchurch earthquakes at the time I was running Sanzaar. Those were big calls at the time but nothing like this. It just shut overnight. There wasn't a slide into a recession. It was just bang, gone."

"There will be opportunities out of this, but we just need to get through this next window. You can scenario plan all you like, but no one really knows what will happen."