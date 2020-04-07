NRL players and staff are reportedly facing the prospect of "prison-like" treatment if the league is to resume late next month.

According to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL has received expert advice for an enforced 14-day solitary confinement programme as part of strict biosecurity measures in order to get the season restarted by the target date of May 28.

The NRL's innovation committee's "bubble" proposal reportedly sets out an enforced mandatory lockdown period that forces players and coaching staff from leaving their hotel rooms.

Each player and staff member will be reportedly isolated in a room for 14 days with exercise equipment and food being delivered to their door. At the end of the 14 days, players will be allowed to train and exercise in a blocked-off area.

Players and staff will also reportedly not be allowed visits from families during their time in the bubble, which could last up to four months.

NRL players set to endure 'prison-like' treatment, according to a report. Photo / Photosport

It adds another barrier to the optimistic resumption of the NRL season with players now set to decide if they are willing to endure the "non-negotiable" safety measures.

However, things look to be moving forward with the report suggesting the NRL has had assurances from the attorney-general that it will be allowed to train and play games.

A bubble community in western Sydney is the most likely proposal, according to the report.

Other revelations from league journalist Michael Chammas' report includes a reported exemption from the New Zealand and Australian governments to allow the Warriors to travel across the Tasman to re-join the league.

The NRL's innovation committee will meet on Thursday, while meetings with the Rugby League Players Association and broadcasting partners are also expected to happen throughout the week.

