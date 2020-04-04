Kiwi golfer Phil Tataurangi has wowed social media with one of the bravest trick-shots you are likely to see.

Tataurangi, who won the 1996 Nike Tri-Cities Open, the 1996 Australian PGA Championship and the 2002 Invensys Classic on the PGA Tour, parked a car in the middle of the street, then smashed a golf ball through one door and out the other.

Former Radio Sport Breakfast host Nathan Rarere commented that Tataurangi will become the new darling of the panelbeating industry if this shot becomes the new standard.

"This trick is Fosbury pulling out his Flop. It's Bradbury Robinson's ball downfield in 1906

It's Jackie Moon catching the pass at the rim from Clarence Withers," said Rarere.

Advertisement

This trick is Fosbury pulling out his Flop

It’s Bradbury Robinson’s ball downfield in 1906

It’s Jackie Moon catching the pass at the rim from Clarence Withers



If this shot becomes the new standard, @PhilTataurangi will become the darling of the panelbeating industry https://t.co/N5rDZ2vkh5 — Nate Rarere (@oldmannato) April 4, 2020

Degree of difficulty increased with Jandals on 😮 (thongs, flip flops 🙄) — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) April 4, 2020

Was that a rental? 🚗 OMG! — Peter McGlashan (@PeterMcGlashan) April 4, 2020

Trick shots may be catching on in the family as Tataurangi also posted this clip today with the caption: "Jnr going to new heights for the drop shot!"

Tataurangi is an Aucklander who turned professional in 1993 and spent most of his career playing in the United States. In 1992 he was a member of the New Zealand's winning Eisenhower Trophy team and was the leading individual player in the tournament.