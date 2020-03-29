The coronavirus outbreak has ruined Black Stick Gemma McCaw's 2020 Olympic hockey dream, but she's still managing to find some light during New Zealand's four-week lockdown.

Gemma is currently in a "bubble" with daughter Charlotte, husband and former All Black Richie and mum Michelle and is finding some satisfaction from slowing down, spending quality time with family, and staying active.

"We've got a good wee rhythm going," Gemma McCaw told Jim Kayes on Radio Sport. "We do our exercise in the morning. Rich has actually just biked 100km on the wind trainer which is a bit crazy and shows how bored he is currently. There's a Zwift app where you can hook in with people overseas or in New Zealand, so he's just done 100km with a couple of mates.

"Then there's also a whole long list of chores that we don't get around to doing because we've been away so much over the last few years, so we've been doing them and also some crosswords and reading.

Black Sticks women's player Gemma McCaw in action for New Zealand against Belgium during the FIH Hockey Pro League hockey match at North Harbour Hockey Stadium last month. Photo / Photosport

"For us, it's quite nice to be able to do those things and relax. But definitely getting the exercise in in the morning helps mentally, you feel pretty good all day and feel you can achieve a lot more."

On Friday, Gemma made headlines with her viral rugby-ball juggling challenge, where she completed 25 rugby ball juggles with her feet and then watched as Richie nailed the viral "kick into the bucket" challenge on his second attempt.

"We saw Beaudy's one so I thought I better get Rich to give it a go and would you believe he got it in the second go, left footed? He's been walking around thinking he's the first five.

"But I wasn't allowed to put up the video of Rich attempting the rugby ball juggling challenge. That wasn't his forte. But it's good to keep those challenges going for the kids. We're trying to think of what's next."

Gemma said she struggles to compete with Richie's composure when things gets tense.

"Although we're really competitive it's actually nice to keep each other motivated. He's just so good at not showing that he's annoyed if I beat him at things. It's like when he used to get a cheap shot, he can just compose himself. When I lose I show a bit more emotion. And then he goes away and analyses it and thinks 'how can I be better next time'."

Photo posted to instagram by Gemma McCaw showing her and husband Richie McCaw with their baby daughter Charlotte. Photo / Instagram.

Gemma's hockey career is now in limbo, after last year coming out of retirement planning to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Now she is taking time to evaluate her future.

"It's been challenging. It adds another dimension when you have a toddler. Those sacrifices that your family has to make to support you at a high level. The Olympics was the dream and the goal, so now we just need some time to think about what that looks like.

"I haven't made any decisions yet but at this point I'm still part of the programme. Next year seems like quite a long way away."