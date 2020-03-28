Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly passed the time in lockdown by splashing out NZ$17 million on a limited edition Bugatti – one of only 10 in the world.

The Juventus superstar is currently in lockdown in his native Madeira in Portugal as the footballing world continues to be at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo already owns a Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse as part of his huge collection. He has "CR7" embroidered on the headrests of his other two Bugattis.

This new model is believed to be a tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110 – Centodieci is Italian for 110.

The Centodieci boasts an 8-litre W16 engine, with special models having 1600hp – some 100hp more than the Chiron and, overall, three times the price of that model. It can do 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 379km/h.

The coveted Bugatti Centodieci. Photo / Supplied.

Bugatti's official website describes Ronaldo's reported new toy as 'breathtaking', although offered no comment as to whether the 35-year-old was a buyer when contacted by Bild.

The description reads: 'Inspired by the historical model, the Centodieci pushes all boundaries of imagination with its breathtaking performance and pioneering design.

'Featuring a modern interpretation of the classic wedge shape and with the iconic W16 engine, the Centodieci transports the EB110 gracefully into a new millennium.

'The ten limited-edition vehicles are distinguished by their perfect elegance and sculptural beauty, making the Centodieci a true, tangible work of art.'

