New Zealand Rugby have drawn up an emergency plan for a replacement competition to start next month if Super Rugby is cancelled.

The competition is currently suspended as a result of the coronavirus and resulting travel restrictions which would make it impossible for the Super Rugby teams, which come from five countries, to complete their schedule.

There is a significant chance that the competition could be scrapped altogether, which has left NZ Rugby making contingency plans.

One News has reported that NZR have created plans for their own 10-week competition, which would consist entirely of New Zealand teams, playing their games behind closed doors.

The teams would face each other twice, with two byes, and All Blacks would not be rested, given they would have already had a break due to the Super Rugby suspension.

The new competition – if it comes into being – would reportedly begin when the Highlanders' self-isolation period ends in two weeks.