The Wellington Phoenix won't fly out to Australia today as planned as their A-League season hinges on whether they can train while in self-isolation once they arrive.

Following the lead of his Kiwi counterpart Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday afternoon everyone entering the country had to self-isolate for 14 days amid the threat of the coronavirus.

As is the case in New Zealand, Australia's new rules came into effect from midnight on Sunday, which meant the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory were subject to self-isolating when they arrive in Australia after playing in Wellington on Sunday.

The Phoenix were set to fly out to Australia today but have delayed the departure.

Phoenix chief executive David Dome told Radio Sport's Jason Pine the plan is to leave tomorrow, pending accommodation and training facilities being confirmed.

Dome said it was "not negotiable" that they must be able to train while in isolation.

The Phoenix won the match 3-0.

The A-League yesterday announced that "football may continue across Australia at the moment."

The announcement confirmed that all games will take place behind closed doors and that the Phoenix and the Victory will have their next two matches postponed.

James Johnson, head of FFA said they "anticipate further decisions as the days and weeks go on."

"We don't know how this virus will evolve," he added.

The Phoenix currently sit third on the A-League table with six matches remaining.